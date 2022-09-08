This Casual Top Is the Perfect Combo of a Blouse and Comfy Tee

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: Staple tees are a major part of our everyday uniform. We sleep in them, rock them on casual days and even dress them up from time to time. But we don’t always want to wear something basic — we need a different vibe to spice things up!

At the same time, we still want to don tops that are as comfortable as our favorite T-shirts, which is where this option from Dofaoo comes in! It offers up the right elevated details to make it feel snazzier — but luckily, it’s just as easy to wear as all of our go-to picks.

See it!

Get the Dofaoo Women’s Pleated Ruffle Sleeve Top for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

In order to prove why this piece is a closet essential, let’s break down the specs — starting with the material it’s made from. One shopper said they “love the soft feel of the fabric,” which is exactly what we look for in everyday items! It’s lightweight, which is ideal for the start of fall as temps start to cool, but the sun keeps the weather fairly warm. The long sleeves also give you the extra coverage you need for the crisp autumn air!

See it!

Get the Dofaoo Women’s Pleated Ruffle Sleeve Top for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

But what sends this top over the edge are the pleated details on the neckline and ruffles along the cuffs. The pleats in particular are reminiscent of a classic blouse and they add great movement, not to mention make the top that much more comfortable and effortlessly elegant. Thanks to the elastic on the cuffs, you also receive a different sleeve shape. In terms of sizing, you can go with what you would normally order or size down for a more fitted silhouette, according to shopper suggestions. Instead of wearing the same tee you wear every year, why not opt for this top instead? It packs a stylish punch, and we can’t wait to add it to our rotation!

See it: Get the Dofaoo Women’s Pleated Ruffle Sleeve Top for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Dofaoo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other faves below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!