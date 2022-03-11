Rachel Brosnahan Turns to This Dark Spot Serum for a Glowing Complexion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Professionals in the entertainment industry typically have to take extra special care of their skin — not just because of their red carpet duties but also due to the intense makeup they wear while on set. Everyday beauty and stage makeup are two completely different things — the latter being far heavier, which can result in congested skin.

That’s precisely why we always take the opportunity to score beauty and skincare tips from the stars. They clearly know how to make sure their skin looks its absolute best at all times. We snagged our latest scoop from Rachel Brosnahan, who recently opened up about her effective and simple routine to Vogue. Out of her skincare lineup, the one product that immediately intrigued Us was a dark spot serum that can reportedly work wonders!

Get the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum for $79 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.



The Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum is designed to help fade, and in some cases completely banish, stubborn dark spots! We’ve covered a slew of dark spot treatments in the past, but this one is a bit different. Interested? Keep reading for the tea! Many other top treatments on the market include vitamin C, which is an excellent ingredient for brightening skin — which ultimately makes dark spots less noticeable. But this serum includes viniferine, which is patented by Caudalie, and is reportedly 62 times more effective than vitamin C in terms of boosting radiance and evening out your skin tone. Science-backed treatments are always impressive, so this could be a strong addition to your regimen.

Get the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum for $79 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can use this serum in particular spots on the complexion like Brosnahan demonstrated in her tutorial — or apply it all over the face if you prefer. You can even use it for discoloration on the neck and chest area! Shoppers report that they were able to see noticeable differences in their complexion in a short amount of time, which is remarkable for dark spots. If you’ve had issues with vitamin C serums not working for you in the past, this may be the product that finally does the trick. There’s only one way to find out, right?

See it: Get the Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum for $79 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Caudalie and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!