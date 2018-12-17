We can never turn down a classic everyday bag! Simple bag designs make it so much easier to quickly whip up great outfits when we know we can wear them with anything. A great, easy to carry bag really is the key to pulling it all together without trying too hard.

We can always count on Rebecca Minkoff for go-to bags and it’s no wonder our collection is already full of her designs. Since the beloved leather Morning After Bag hit the style scene in 2005, Rebecca Minkoff has been the label we can turn to for all kinds of purse styles. After all, her designs always make a statement while helping Us pull together a gorgeous look with ease.

The Shop With Us team has been fawning over the Rebecca Minkoff ‘Micro Regan’ Satchel, a mini version of the Regan satchel we already own and love — and it’s now 50% off! We’ll be saving our regular-sized Regan satchel for days when we need to tote around our entire lives, but this Micro Regan handbag is better for a lighter load.

Convenient pockets on the interior and exterior, top carry handles and convenient adjustable cross-body strap are features that make this a practical bag choice. Pebble leather, sleek gold hardware and removable straps give the satchel a polished, sophisticated look that can easily transfer from dressy attire to more casual looks.

See It: Snag the pale pink Rebecca Minkoff ‘Micro Regan’ Satchel (marked down 50 percent off its original $225, now $112) while it is still in stock. Looking for an alternate style or color? Check out more Rebecca Minkoff bag options!



Thanks to a compact yet roomy size, this bag makes for easy traveling and is also the right pick for when we prefer that a bag compliments but does not overwhelm our entire look.

We love our oversized shoulder bags and larger totes, but this is the satchel we are going with anytime our schedules are full and we need to travel lighter with just the daily essentials.

We’ll be pairing the Rebecca Minkoff ‘Micro Regan’ Satchel with all of our little black dresses whether we’re heading to an interview in a shift silhouette or going out after 5. Of course, our favorite jeans and sweater looks can also be elevated by this fun satchel.

The purse is a great choice for all seasons and can be worn with ensembles we put together in neutral colors.

We will be styling this mini satchel with a beige sweater dress and our favorite Kristin Cavallari ankle booties. On days that call for comfortable trousers, we can pair the bag with a simple cable knit sweater, skinny corduroys and flats. We can also pair it easily with a black turtleneck, jeans and over-the-knee boots. This bag would also look beautiful with a cable knit sweater, cropped skinny jeans and pointed toe heels.

Shoppers seem to love that the Rebecca Minkoff ‘Micro Regan’ Satchel manages to be cute and practical for everyday use. Reviews mention how convenient it is to have the optional cross-body strap. They also like that the micro bag is roomy and able to fit their phones, keys, lip balms and other products they like to have on hand.

