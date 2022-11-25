Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Black Friday

Dresses! Denim! Doorbuster Deals! Save 25% Sitewide With Reformation’s Black Friday Sale

By
Reformation Black Friday sale
 Reformation

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season to go shopping! Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to the luxe looks you’ve always wanted. Reformation has been on our wish list for quite some time, but now we can finally afford the gorgeous garments we’ve been eyeing! The sustainable fashion brand is a favorite among celebs, from Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez. Featuring feminine and flattering silhouettes in timeless shades, Ref is def worth the investment — especially since everything on the site is 25% off until Monday!

From tops to two-piece sets and dresses to denim, Reformation delivers classic cuts with conscious practices. These styles will benefit your wardrobe and the environment at the same time. The eco-friendly retailer rarely goes on sale, so make sure you score these specials before Cyber Monday ends! Scroll through our favorite finds from this limited-time sale below. These pieces have been popping up all over our feeds lately!

Baxley Dress

blue floral dress
Reformation

This bestselling midi dress is universally flattering on all figures! Featuring flowy short sleeves and a front slit, this versatile dress is a wardrobe staple for spring and summer.

Was $218On Sale: $164You Save 25%
See It!

Liza Ultra High-Rise Straight Jeans

high-rise jeans
Reformation

Dreamy denim! These ultra high-rise straight jeans elongate your legs and cinch your waist. We’d style these pants with everything from a bodysuit tank to a chunky sweater.

Was $128On Sale: $96You Save 25%
See It!

Frankie Silk Dress

silk dress
Reformation

 

Silky-smooth! This stunning silk maxi dress is a classy choice for your next special event, be it a holiday party or a wedding. The smocked bodice and slit in the back add comfort and movement so you can dance the night away!

Was $298On Sale: $224You Save 25%
See It!

Mason Pant

Mason pant
Reformation

The absolute It girl pant of the season, these menswear-inspired pants are totally trending. Take these pants from the office to happy hour.

Was $178On Sale: $134You Save 25%
See It!

Agathea Chunky Loafer

leather loafers
Reformation

Everywhere we look, influencers and style icons have been rocking leather loafers. We’ve been on the hunt for the perfect pair and have come up empty until now! These lug-sole loafers are giving retro-meets-modern.

Was $248On Sale: $186You Save 25%
See It!

Juliette Dress

Juliette dress
Reformation

One of Reformation’s most popular pieces, this curve-hugging midi dress includes adjustable tie straps and a high slit. Prepare to turn heads at your next party!

Was $248On Sale: $186You Save 25%
See It!

Reign Top

Reign top
Reformation

 

This Reign Top reigns supreme! Simple yet sultry, this top features a fitted bodice and looser long sleeves. BRB, adding to cart!

Was $148On Sale: $111You Save 25%
See It!

Twilight Dress

Twilight dress
Reformation

My sister has gotten so much use out of this floral sundress! Go from a bridal shower to a barbecue in this darling dress.

Was $278On Sale: $209You Save 25%
See It!

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

striped sweater
Reformation

Cozy cashmere! Available in multiple solid and striped options, this cashmere boyfriend sweater is a fall and winter must-have.

Was $158On Sale: $119You Save 25%
See It!
selena-gomez-princess-kate-black-friday

5 Celebrity-Favorite Products You Can Grab on Sale for Black Friday

Read article

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Shop some of our top picks here:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!