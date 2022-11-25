Cancel OK
Black Friday

21 Zara-Style Fashion Finds on Major Sale for Black Friday

By
amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals
 Amazon

The Black Friday fashion deals keep on coming! Whether you’re looking to make your first purchase of the day or simply want something chic to top off your newest shopping cart, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, we’ll show you (and link you directly to) 21 hot Black Friday fashion deals on Amazon with Zara-style designs. Let’s go — before they sell out!

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-slip-dress
Amazon

This silky slip dress comes in so many statement-making colors!

Was $50On Sale: $35You Save 30%
See it!

Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-sherpa-coat
Amazon

Cozy and chic!

Was $60On Sale: $33You Save 45%
See it!

Milumia Casual Blazer

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-blazer
Amazon

For work or for play!

Was $41On Sale: $20You Save 51%
See it!

Miessal Velvet Ruffle Maxi Dress

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-velvet-dress
Amazon

For your next formal event!

Was $50On Sale: $34You Save 32%
See it!

MissActiver Ruffle Armhole Solid Sweater Vest

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-sweater-vest
Amazon

Such a cute take on a classic style!

Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
See it!

Fernvia Knitted Daisy Cardigan

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-floral-cardigan
Amazon

Forever buying florals!

Was $33On Sale: $26You Save 21%
See it!

The Drop Meena Loose Fit Open Collar Pullover Sweater

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-stripe-polo
Amazon

A striped polo-style sweater is so on trend for this winter!

WAs $50On Sale: $40You Save 20%
See it!

TZLDN Pleated Tennis Skort

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-skort
Amazon

Zara has a nice collection of skorts right now — get the look!

Was $30On Sale: $18You Save 40%
See it!

Pink Queen 2-Piece Sweater Set

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-co-ord-set
Amazon

You can’t forget about your co-ord sets!

Was $40On Sale: $33You Save 18%
See it!

MissActiver Corset Hem Crop Sweatshirt

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-corset-sweatshirt
Amazon

The corset trend — in the form of a comfy crew neck!

Was $28On Sale: $22You Save 21%
See it!

Kyerivs Mesh Top

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-mesh-top
Amazon

Semi-sheer but 100% stylish!

Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See it!

Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-drape-chiffon-blouse
Amazon

Decadently drapey!

Was $28On Sale: $15You Save 46%
See it!

Zaful Self-Tie Cropped Cami Top

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-swirl-top
Amazon

Swirl girl!

Was $16On Sale: $9You Save 44%
See it!

Belle Poque Sequin 1950s Sheath Dress

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-sequin-dress
Amazon

Say hello to your New Year’s Eve look!

Was $40On Sale: $24You Save 40%
See it!

Milumia Rhinestone Fringe Crop Tank

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-fringe-top
Amazon

We’ve seen similar styles to this on Zara for over twice the price!

Was $26On Sale: $21You Save 19%
See it!

SheIn Satin Chain Halter Top

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-chain-halter-top
Amazon

Dress this top up or down!

Was $19On Sale: $15You Save 21%
See it!

Dobreva Lace Push-Up Bra

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-lace-bra
Amazon

All of the love for lace lingerie!

Was $31On Sale: $22You Save 29%
See it!

Ekouaer Satin Boyfriend Nightgown

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-satin-nightgown
Amazon

You could wear this to sleep, but it will be perfect in the daytime too!

Was $29On Sale: $23You Save 21%
See it!

Cole Haan Slick Wool Wrap Coat

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-cole-haan-coat
Amazon

Over $100 off right now!

Was $220On Sale: $114You Save 48%
See it!

Peaceglad Cropped Puffer Vest

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-puffer-vest
Amazon

The throwback vibes are impeccable!

Was $35On Sale: $28You Save 20%
See it!

Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Diamond Quilted Puffer Coat

amazon-zara-style-black-friday-deals-quilted-coat
Amazon

Amazon Essentials coming through with a must-have for Us!

Was $61On Sale: $52You Save 15%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more of Amazon Fashion here and check out other can’t-miss Black Friday deals here!

