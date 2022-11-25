21 Zara-Style Fashion Finds on Major Sale for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

The Black Friday fashion deals keep on coming! Whether you’re looking to make your first purchase of the day or simply want something chic to top off your newest shopping cart, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, we’ll show you (and link you directly to) 21 hot Black Friday fashion deals on Amazon with Zara-style designs. Let’s go — before they sell out!

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

This silky slip dress comes in so many statement-making colors!

Was $50 On Sale: $35 You Save 30% See it!

Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket

Cozy and chic!

Was $60 On Sale: $33 You Save 45% See it!

Milumia Casual Blazer

For work or for play!

Was $41 On Sale: $20 You Save 51% See it!

Miessal Velvet Ruffle Maxi Dress

For your next formal event!

Was $50 On Sale: $34 You Save 32% See it!

MissActiver Ruffle Armhole Solid Sweater Vest

Such a cute take on a classic style!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

Fernvia Knitted Daisy Cardigan

Forever buying florals!

Was $33 On Sale: $26 You Save 21% See it!

The Drop Meena Loose Fit Open Collar Pullover Sweater

A striped polo-style sweater is so on trend for this winter!

WAs $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% See it!

TZLDN Pleated Tennis Skort

Zara has a nice collection of skorts right now — get the look!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Pink Queen 2-Piece Sweater Set

You can’t forget about your co-ord sets!

Was $40 On Sale: $33 You Save 18% See it!

MissActiver Corset Hem Crop Sweatshirt

The corset trend — in the form of a comfy crew neck!

Was $28 On Sale: $22 You Save 21% See it!

Kyerivs Mesh Top

Semi-sheer but 100% stylish!

Was $17 On Sale: $14 You Save 18% See it!

Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse

Decadently drapey!

Was $28 On Sale: $15 You Save 46% See it!

Zaful Self-Tie Cropped Cami Top

Swirl girl!

Was $16 On Sale: $9 You Save 44% See it!

Belle Poque Sequin 1950s Sheath Dress

Say hello to your New Year’s Eve look!

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

Milumia Rhinestone Fringe Crop Tank

We’ve seen similar styles to this on Zara for over twice the price!

Was $26 On Sale: $21 You Save 19% See it!

SheIn Satin Chain Halter Top

Dress this top up or down!

Was $19 On Sale: $15 You Save 21% See it!

Dobreva Lace Push-Up Bra

All of the love for lace lingerie!

Was $31 On Sale: $22 You Save 29% See it!

Ekouaer Satin Boyfriend Nightgown

You could wear this to sleep, but it will be perfect in the daytime too!

Was $29 On Sale: $23 You Save 21% See it!

Cole Haan Slick Wool Wrap Coat

Over $100 off right now!

Was $220 On Sale: $114 You Save 48% See it!

Peaceglad Cropped Puffer Vest

The throwback vibes are impeccable!

Was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Diamond Quilted Puffer Coat

Amazon Essentials coming through with a must-have for Us!

Was $61 On Sale: $52 You Save 15% See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.