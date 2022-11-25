5 Celebrity-Favorite Products You Can Grab on Sale for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is a time to treat yourself to more luxury finds that you might not normally buy on any regular day. Who are we to say no to an awesome sale price on a product we know our favorite celebrities personally love?

Shop below to nab some A-list favorites, from fashion to beauty! Remember, these are limited-time Black Friday deals, so act fast!

Meghan Markle — Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

These sunglasses have sold out time and time again since Markle wore them to her baby shower back in 2019!

Was $69 On Sale: $48 You Save 30% See it!

Hailey Bieber — Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel

Bieber revealed earlier this year that one of her secrets to perfect eyebrows is this clear gel!

Was $22 On Sale: $15 You Save 32% See it!

Selena Gomez — Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner

Gomez featured this beautiful toner in a TikTok full of affordable skincare finds!

Was $18 On Sale: $15 You Save 17% See it!

Megan Fox — JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Bag

This is basically the official bag of stylish celebrities, including Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, Lupita Nyong’o and more!

Was $80 On Sale: $64 You Save 20% See it!

Princess Kate — Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

When she isn’t wearing tiaras and gowns, Princess Kate has been known to go casual in these sneakers!

Was $65 On Sale: $30 You Save 54% See it!

