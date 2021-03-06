87% of Users Say This Overnight Treatment Made Their Skin Glow in 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: The winter is always rough on our skin. We deal with dryness, redness and general dullness. It’s the worst! The good news? The season is close to being over and spring is on its way — but unfortunately, our skin may require some extra recovery time after grappling with the harsh weather for weeks on end.

In short, our skin is craving some R&R right now, and we’re looking for a treatment that won’t take months for Us to see significant results. We want our skin to start glowing and appear refreshed as soon as possible, and this night cream from REN just might give it the boost we’re dreaming of!

Of course, we’re talking about the Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream from REN Clean Skincare. It’s garnered hundreds of fans thanks to the magic it’s working on their complexions! This is an overnight cream that’s super simple to use: All you have to do is apply the product onto clean, dry skin and leave it on overnight. This is a fully vegan formula that intensely hydrates your skin — while specifically targeting dark spots for a more even complexion!

This night cream uses naturally-derived ingredients like Encapsulated Algae and Phytoglycogen, which are designed to combat hyperpigmentation on the skin and help treat it. As many of Us know, other products that allegedly assist with dark spots and hyperpigmentation can often lead to irritation, and that’s what sets this REN night cream apart from the pack. Since it has such a clear focus and a gentle formula, even those with sensitive skin should benefit from this product.

The best part of this treatment is that you may be able to see serious results after a mere week of daily use! In a clinical study, 87% of participants reported that their skin looked more radiant and their dark spots appeared to be smaller. With such impressive results in a quick period of time, we can only imagine how far it will take your complexion with consistent use. Shoppers claim that their skin has never looked better upon trying out this REN treatment, and have even dubbed it a “holy grail” product! If you’re hoping to glow by springtime, this could be exactly what you need!

