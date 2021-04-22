Hundreds of Reviewers Think This Anti-Redness Serum Is a ‘Game-Changer’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve always wanted to be friends with our skin. BFF is the goal, but we’d even take the kind of friendship where we react to each other’s Instagram Stories once in a while and send a happy birthday text once a year. Our skin, however, prefers to give us the cold shoulder — no matter how much effort we put in to get it to like us.

Our skin retaliates to our acts of love by drying out, turning red, breaking out and becoming irritated and painful. Still, we have to keep trying, and this time we think we might have found the product to change its mind. We found something to calm our angry skin down and help it see that the grass is greener on the other side — or at least way less red!

Get the Evercalm Anti-Redness Serum for $58 at REN Skincare with free shipping for a limited time!

This is a triple threat serum that claims to reduce redness, strengthen the skin’s natural barrier and hydrate for “softer, more comfortable skin.” If your complexion is typically red, dry or irritated, this serum might be exactly what you’ve been searching for. It’s a great product to have for days when you accidentally over-exfoliate or find yourself with a harsh sunburn too!

This cruelty-free serum features clean ingredients, with microalgae extract and lingonberry seed oil as its two all-stars, packing antioxidants, ceramides and essential fatty acids to protect and soothe. Another thing we love about this serum? The bottle itself, which can be recycled once we’ve used all of the product up!

This serum has nearly 500 reviews at the moment, and shoppers say they love the “bit of luxury” it adds to their daily routine. It “feels soothing” and “cooling” when they put it on, and they can see “visible changes immediately.” One said it’s one of the few products that “actually works on [their] extremely sensitive skin,” while another said it “has been a game-changer for [their] flushed rosacea complexion.” Shoppers with eczema are vouching for it too!

You can use this serum both morning and night. Always start by cleansing your skin and patting dry, following up with toner if one is part of your routine. Then apply this serum using your hands, gently massaging and patting it in, letting it absorb. Follow up with moisturizer to seal all of that goodness in. With consistent, daily use, you may start to see “even better results” as time goes on!

Sometimes, all it takes is one holy grail product to transform your skin. Happier and healthier skin not only tends to feel better physically, but it can also take your confidence up to new heights. It can even help declutter your vanity. Goodbye, color correctors!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

