Are you in desperate need of hydration after this blazing summer? Lucky for you, Shop With Us has the perfect products to rescue your skin. While we all love basking in the sun, the rays are simply too damaging to do so on the regular. These products will give you a rejuvenating boost, and they’ll repair any damage that’s already been done. Read on for more!

Red Light Face Mask

Ready for a new and improved face mask? This red light mask will leave you feeling rejuvenated after a long summer. Using gentle LED technology, the mask will warm your skin and have you glowing in no time. Known for targeting signs of aging, red light therapy is becoming more and more popular. Ideal for busy lifestyles, you can freely move around while wearing your mask — and you only need to use it for a minimum of 10 minutes three-to-five days a week to see and feel a difference.

Get the HigherDOSE – Red Light Face Mask for $299.99!

Vitamin C Serum

Stop aging in its tracks with the miracle serum. With a unique blend of herbs and vitamin C, this product is unmatched. It works to fill fine lines and wrinkles while hydrating and tightening your skin. The three key ingredients are orange, rose and grapefruit, which exfoliate, moisturize and tone your skin. Ditch your makeup primer for this serum — you’ll never look back.

Get the Soma Ayurvedic – Vitamin C Serum for $118!

Pomegranate Eye Serum

Didn’t get a good night’s sleep? Use this serum to reverse the signs of fatigue, stress and aging. Using all-natural ingredients, the Pomegranate Superfood Brightening Eye Serum includes pomegranate fruit extract, sweet almond oil, meadowfoam seed oil, raspberry oil and olive fruit oil to brighten, smooth, soften and hydrate the skin. It can also protect against skin-damaging UVB light after a long summer!

Get the Dr. Botanicals – Pomegranate Superfood Brightening Eye Serum for $17.99!

Super Charged Copper Dry Brush

Definitely not an ordinary brush! The ion-charged bristles help wake up your body, exfoliate your skin and reduce cellulite. The best tool to stimulate your lymphatic system, the copper bristles help energize skin and release ions that are easily absorbed through the skin. The brush decreases inflammation, fat and drains toxins from your body. Start glowing and buy the Super Charged Copper Dry Brush today!

Get the HigherDOSE – Super Charged Copper Dry Brush for $69!

Luminous Splendor

Does your skin feel less smooth after a long summer? Look no further, because the Luminous Splendor is here to solve all your problems. Not only does it hydrate and improve your skin’s texture, it also corrects discoloration. If you’re ready for your skin to feel as soft as a baby’s again, buy the Luminous Splendor today!

Get the Nude Sugar Luminous Splendor for $45!

Vitamin D3 Spray

Get the benefits of the sun without any damage. Vitamin D3 is what your skin creates when exposed to sunshine. While this vitamin is optimal for your skin, the harmful rays the sun emits are not. Skip the skin damage and use this spray instead, promising to boost your energy levels, aid your immune system and support your bones, lungs and heart. Done!

Get the NB Pure – Vitamin D3 Spray for $19.95!

