We’ve Found Our New Favorite Distressed Denim on Amazon

Finding clothes on Amazon has never been easier! Naturally, they have an endless batch of fashion options to choose from. The only hard part? Figuring out which pieces are worthy of smashing that “Add to Cart” button for. With so many choices at our disposal, this is no easy feat.

But you know what they say about love at first sight — something just clicks, especially when it comes to online shopping. One brief look at an item and we can tell that it’s going to be a fantastic addition to our closets! That’s exactly what happened to Us when we spotted these distressed jeans. It was immediately clear that we needed to snap them up right away!

Get the Resfeber Women’s Ripped Skinny Jeans for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Let’s start with the color options. There are six different shades of blue to choose from. You can go for a dark wash pair or an ultra-light pair that’s practically white (and perfect for summer)! Whatever the wash of your dreams may be, Resfeber has the right one for you. There are also varying levels of distressing — some jeans are heavier on the rips than other, so whatever you’re comfortable with wearing is waiting for you. There’s even one pair with no tears at all, but their wash still creates a vintage feel.

These jeans have a slight stretch to them, but they’re not too casual like a jegging. With just a hint of spandex, these jeans are comfortable to wear and won’t lose their original form. That’s right — no sagging here! The have a classic zip-button fly closure and the standard five pocket design, and they don’t have any trendy embellishments to take away from their form. They’re a classic denim standard, and if you couldn’t tell, we’re swooning!

Over 500 Amazon reviewers agree with Us — these jeans are a hit! Shoppers say that the “soft cotton material is very nice” and that they “fit perfectly.” One shopper said that they admittedly were “bit skeptical about buying jeans online,” but took a chance on this dream denim and are so thrilled that they did so. At this point, we challenge you to find one negative about these jeans — they’re simply the best!

