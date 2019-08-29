Reviewers Love These Under-$40 Sneakers That Go With Every Outfit





Remember when we were kids and how we couldn’t wait for fall? Not only was it the start of a brand-new school year but it was the chance to start fresh, wardrobe-wise from T-shirts to jeans and don’t forget our beloved backpacks, too! But what was the crème de la crème of them all?

Our sneakers! The moment we could finally toss all of our outdated pairs to the side and step into a fresh pair of kicks was magical, to say the least. Fast-forward to present day and we’re still just as excited when the fall rolls around and sneaker shopping ensues. And what’s the one sneaker that’s sparking our interest these days? This pair that’s under $40 and available at Zappos!

See it: Grab a pair of the New Balance FuelCore NEGRIZ Sneakers (originally $65) now with prices starting at just $39, available at Zappos!

Is anyone looking to start off the new season on the right foot? Step into the New Balance FuelCore NEGRIZ Sneakers, ASAP. It will have Us all putting our best foot forward, and what’s better than that? Hundreds of reviewers can’t stop raving over this top-rated pair. One reviewer loved how “comfortable” this sneaker was, while another reviewer loved how “versatile” it can be. But, let’s be honest. Who could even blame them? This sneaker was so comfy-chic and we’re swooning over it too.

How couldn’t we? We’re loving each and every single one of the six sensational shades available. The most basic color of them all? The black/white version, of course. Whether we’re dealing with our morning commutes in the morning or hitting the gym after work, this pair works well.

Want to know what else works? The “overcast/white” pair too! We can dress it up with a T-shirt and jeans on the weekend and dress it up with a romper or minidress on a Casual Friday. Reviewers loved how this sneaker wasn’t just “comfortable but stylish” and how this “super cute” sneaker could work in-and-out of their wardrobes in seconds.

According to reviewers, the fit is the icing on the cake! Ever notice how a new pair of sneakers can leave our feet with aches, pains and blisters everywhere? It’s the worst! Or at least, it was. One reviewer said this sneaker lasted their entire “12-hour shift,” while another said when adding their “orthodic arch supports,” it was nothing but “comfort and support” all day long.

That’s because this sneaker was designed with comfort and support in mind. This sneaker’s insole features a REVlite foam midsole. The responsive cushioning is the extra layer of love our feet don’t just want but need. The verdict? So many reviewers couldn’t get over how much comfort and support this sneaker provided their “knees, ankles and feet” with each and every day, making this the functional and fashionable sneaker that everyone absolutely needs!

