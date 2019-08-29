This Transitional Diane von Furstenberg Dress Is on Sale for Under $150





Here at Shop With Us, we always love a good sale. But we especially love a good sale when it involves high-end designer products! Everyone deserves to splurge on something that they love every now and then, but if we can find a stunning designer item that we know you’ll love that’s been marked down, it gives you all the more reason to treat yourself!

Though most people tend to go with a purse or a pair of sunglasses as their designated designer splurge, sometimes you come across an amazing clothing item that you absolutely fall in love with! And that’s exactly what happened to Us when we laid our eyes on this incredible dress from DVF!

See it: Get the Krona Ruffled Crepe Mini Dress (originally $248) for just $130 when using code SALEONSALE at checkout at Diane von Furstenberg!

The Krona Ruffled Crepe Mini Dress from Diane von Furstenberg is incredible for so many reasons, but the best one of all is that it’s on sale! You can order this adorable dress up right now for 30% off its original $248 price tag, which is already incredible. But in addition to that discount, for a limited time, you can pick up this dress for an extra 25% off the sale price using the code “SALEONSALE” at checkout, bringing the price down to just $130!

This adorable mini dress is cut in a shape that can look flattering on every body type. It’s not form-fitting, but not overwhelmingly baggy either. The dress is cut somewhat more narrow at the waist and flares out into an A-line skirt at the bottom.

It’s accented with a very delicate ruffle at the bottom and with more exaggerated ruffles at the sleeves, covering your shoulders the way a cap-sleeve dress might. The classic round neckline gives you a modest look that’s suitable for a ton of different occasions.

Though this may seem like a dress that’s more suited for the summertime at first glance, it’s actually the perfect transitional dress that will look great in the fall as well! Try picturing pairing this with some black tights and some leather riding boots for an elegant office look once the temperatures start to drop. You can wear some combat boots instead if you’re going to an edgier look, or ballet flats if your style is more feminine. You can even pair this with some white tennis shoes or classic high-tops for a seriously casual daytime look.

When it gets a bit chillier outside and you need to throw something over this to keep warm, there are a ton of different jacket styles that will look great with this dress. A classic denim jacket gives off a more laid-back vibe, while a classic black leather moto jacket is more appropriate for an evening out. You could even wear this with a trench coat when it’s raining outside and we guarantee it’ll look great. We really can’t think of anything that won’t look great with this dress!

The material that this dress is made from is also a major plus. It’s cut from a crepe fabric, and crepe has a ton of benefits to it that you may not realize when shopping for clothes. It’s best selling point is that it’s a type of material that doesn’t crease or wrinkle easily, making this the perfect dress to travel with. If you’re going to a late-summer wedding or have an upcoming vacation planned you won’t have to worry about packing this dress, only to find unwanted wrinkles once you reach your destination.

So why not cure your end-of-summer blues at treat yourself to this amazing DVF mini dress!

