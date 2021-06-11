Giving ourselves a blowout can be a time-consuming task. Anyone who has spent hours with one hand holding a hair dryer and the other wielding a paddle brush or wide-toothed comb knows the struggle. However, the Shop With Us team has done some serious Amazon sleuthing and discovered a hair tool that significantly eases the process.

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer is designed to cut down the time we spend drying and straightening our tresses, and we couldn’t be more grateful!

See it: Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer for 23% off while it’s available at Amazon!

Yes, this one-step device is meant to deliver a smooth blowout like a dryer and it detangles like a brush. The device can be plugged into the wall and delivers 1100 watt power with two heat and speed settings. It’s also meant to dry your mane twice as fast thanks to “negative ions [that] saturate the airflow to reduce the size of water droplets.”

Spending less time on drying and styling helps decrease the potential for heat damage. The brush blow-dryer also has rounded tips on its bristles that help detangle without causing breakage.

Shoppers who purchased the dryer raved most about how well it navigates through thick hair. Several reviewers noted that the one-step design truly helped their arms out, with one person specifically sharing how it minimized the stress she was putting on one of her arms due to a broken shoulder!

There are also lots of shoppers who dropped beautiful before and after photos to show just how lovely their curly to straight or wet to dry hair transformations turned out. Plenty of reviewers shared that the first time they were able to give themselves a great blowout was with this brush hair dryer.

