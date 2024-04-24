Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m not one to wish time away, but I long for summer all year round. More specifically, I crave Cape Cod, where all of my worries wash away. I’ve been spending my summers there for the past six years, and it’s one of the most blissful places. Plus, there’s no denying that the fashions are aspirational. I may not have my own Cape house or yacht, but when I dress in a preppy style, I feel one step closer to attaining those dreams.

Related: 17 Rich Mom Spring Styles That Look Luxe but Won't Break the Bank Our fashion aesthetic is elevated yet affordable. Think: bougie on a budget. We aspire to blend in with high society without splurging on designer styles. Fun fact: you don’t need to be a rich mom to dress like one! You can achieve a high-end aesthetic at a low cost. If you want your wardrobe to […]

The key to Cape Cod fashion — or rather, New England fashion in general, is preppy pieces that exude an air of quiet luxury. Thankfully, you don’t have to drop an arm and a leg to mimic the affluent fashions. As long as you have some airy shorts, Breton stripes and maybe a polo or two, you’ll blend right in. You can start manifesting your rich New England summer right now with these 10 clothing items below. Get ready to live your best life!

1. Effortless Airy Shorts: While jean shorts exude a laid-back California style, these striped drawstring shorts emulate the quiet luxury styles of New England’s elite. Pair them with a white tank or preppy polo and you’ll find yourself on the marina in no time.

2. Bonfire Ready: For those chilly beach nights, you can’t just cuddle up in any old sweatshirt. Let the preppy vibes shine with this cozy pullover. The sporty stripes along the hem, arm holes and neckline add just a hint of preppy flair.

3. New England Staple: Whether you’re in Rhode Island or up on Cape Cod, you’ll spot dozens of women sporting these Tory Burch Sandals. Consider them part of the New England summer uniform — owning a pair gives you automatic entry into the club.

4. Time to Serve! What’s preppier than a stylish tennis dress? The answer is nothing. Tory Burch makes some of the best, but we’re partial to the Performance V-Neck Tennis Dress due to its classic stripes and pleated skirt.

5. Year-Round Must-Have: The beauty of a well-constructed button-up is the fact that it can take you from board meetings to beach time. Wear this oversized button-up from Spanx as a cover-up to blend right in with the born and bred New Englanders.

Related: These 17 Flowy Sundresses Are Slimming for No Reason — Starting at $25 It seems that the boyfriends, husbands and fiancées are just as excited about sundress season as we are! Why men love sundresses is a mystery to Us all, but not really considering how you ladies stun in flowy, sleeveless frocks. The right sundress will have you radiating confidence — and nothing is more attractive than […]

6. Stripes Galore: Breton stripes aren’t just for the French. Get in on the nautical vibes with this fan-favorite Spanx AirEssentials Tee.

7. Breezy Sun Dress: Sun dresses are the cornerstone of a New Englander’s summer wardrobe, so you’ll definitely want to stock up on a few. Be sure to add this floral midi from Petal & Pup to your list — the way it billows on the sailing wind is so romantic.

8. Simplicity at Its Best: If floral dresses aren’t your fave, I suggest a soft blue hue to match the blooming hydrangeas the area is known for. This Wayf design will take you from sunny brunches to sunset happy hours all season long.

9. Make It Trendy: Add a little coquetteish finesse to a New England staple. The dainty bow on these paper bag shorts makes them inherently playful (and very on trend).

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10.Trusty Fallback: When you’re unsure of what to wear, you can always slip into a pair of white jeans. This affordable style from Wit & Wisdom smooths your stomach so you’ll feel confident whether you’re hosting dinner or strolling through town.