This Lightweight Dress Has an Elegant, Gorgeously Flattering Design

How does a new dress sound to you? It’s a rhetorical question, of course. A new dress always sounds amazing, no matter what. It might sound the absolute best right now though, since we’re right at the start of dress season. It’s time to get flowy, twirly and light!

Of course, we’re looking at dresses with short sleeves and short hems right now, having officially stored our sweater dresses away for the next handful of months. We also want dresses that are easy to wear — something we can just toss on to instantly feel great. This Romwe dress is a perfect example!

Get the Romwe Short-Sleeve V-Neck Summer Short Dress starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a wrap-style dress, so you get the surplice neckline and the cinched waist, but there’s no actual wrapping involved on your part. The flattering design is permanently fixed into place, making getting dressed as simple as slipping this piece over your head. It also has fluttery short sleeves that are just stunning for spring, as well as a mini hem with a little bit of flow, hitting above the knees!

This lightweight dress comes in a bunch of different variations, so we highly recommend hovering over all of the photo thumbnails on Amazon. We first fell in love with the textured fabric pictured above, but we quickly came to adore the patterned, silkier fabrics as well. You can never go wrong with a dainty dot print or floral!

As shoppers have shown, this dress is great for nicer events like beach weddings and bridal showers, which we know are filling up many schedules this spring and summer — but it can be worn casually too without anyone blinking an eye.

While one day you might wear it with strappy stilettos, a bun and a clutch in your hand, the next you might choose to wear it with high-top sneakers and a straw hat. We’d love to see it with combat boots and a leather jacket too once fall rolls around again!

