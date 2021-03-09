Show Off Your Shoulders in This Spring Swing Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter has been in the spotlight for long enough! We’re sick of layering sweaters under scarves (and jackets, of course), and want to slip into our warm-weather gear stat. Even if it’s still too chilly to wear dresses, buying new ones and receiving our packages is in the mail is enough to get Us pumped for the upcoming spring.

The season is truly just around the corner, which is why dresses like this one from Romwe have moved to the top of our must-have list. Once it’s bright and sunny enough outside, this will be our uniform!

Get the Romwe Women’s Casual Floral Print Off Shoulder Trumpet Sleeve Swing Dress for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.



This type of dress never goes out of style, and it features an off-the-shoulder neckline that always looks sensational! Fashion fact: We love showing off our shoulders, especially in such a flattering garment. It has an empire-inspired waist that stretches to stay in place, and a flare silhouette below. If you want to create an even more defined shape, just throw on a belt over the dress and cinch yourself to perfection. Snatched!

This dress has a modern bohemian vibe to it, which is ideal for the spring and summer months. It isn’t tight and form-fitting, which makes it easy and comfortable to wear. The sleeves also billow out beautifully, which is so on trend!

You can purchase the dress in solid shades or choose from a series of gorgeous floral patterns. There are plenty of options, and you’ll surely be drawn to at least one style! Shoppers adore the flattering cut of this dress, with some even using it as fun maternity wear. That just goes to show how versatile this dress is for so many different body types. Yet another reason we can’t wait to wear it on repeat all season long!

