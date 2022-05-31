17 Ruched Swimsuits for a Cinched, Stunning Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you feel any sort of negative reaction to the words “swimsuit season,” we get it — but we want to fix it. Everyone should be excited to bask in the sun, splash around in the pool and dive through the ocean waves. People should feel confident and secure in their swimwear, not having to give it a second thought. Maybe you’ll go for a second look in the mirror though, just to admire how good you look (and snap a pic)!

That’s why we’ve collected 17 ruched one-piece and two-piece bathing suits on Amazon that will cinch your figure and leave you feeling fabulous. Ruched fabric is gathered together, creating a ripple-like effect across the stomach. It not only looks cool, but it’s ultra-flattering, accentuating your waist and helping to camouflage any insecurities. Ready to see how great it looks on you? Shop our picks below!

One-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Viottiset swimsuit could capture anyone’s heart. It’s solid and simple yet majorly figure-loving, and it has ’90s vibes!

2. We Also Love: If you’re a fan of plunging halter tops, this CUPSHE swimsuit should not be missed. Say goodbye to strap tan lines on your back!

3. We Can’t Forget: We’re obsessed with tie-strap dresses, so how about this tie-strap SOCIALA bathing suit? Seriously the cutest!

4. Ruffling Things Up: The ruffled V-neckline on this ruched CUPSHE swimsuit goes beautifully with the lace-up detail in back!

5. Braided Beauty: The pin-tucked braided neckline details on this Hilor one-piece gave Us instant heart eyes. Same goes for the color selection!

6. Unbeleafable: Leaf print and ruching? This Firpearl swimsuit gets even better when you add on the trendy square neckline and built-in, wireless bra!

7. Bridgerton Vibes: This Aqua Eve swimsuit uses ruching in more than one way, also creating an empire waist effect by changing direction up at the bust!

8. Hot Mesh: This mega-popular Tempt Me bathing suit has Amazon shoppers mesmerized with details like its mesh panels, both in front and back!

9. Going Off the Shoulder: Just gorgeous! You can wear this ruffled, off-the-shoulder ZINPRETTY swimsuit with straps too if you want!

Two-Pieces

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Two-piece sets with high-waisted, ruched bottoms are the name of the same. This solid top, patterned bottom SPORLIKE bikini set is the perfect example!

11. We Also Love: Rainbow tie-dye always makes Us happy, and we know this knot-top ZAFUL bikini set will put a smile on your face too!

12. We Can’t Forget: This bestselling SouqFone set is taking tankinis to the next level. Ruffled top, ruched bottom — 100% up our alley!

13. Extra Coverage: Want to rock a bikini but not go so skimpy? This Florens bikini set has adorable ruched shorts for the bottoms!

14. Scalloping Along: The scalloped trim on the neckline of this ZAFUL bikini made it an immediate add-to-cart find for Us!

15. All About Flounce: This flouncy ruffle top of this COCOSHIP set has almost a peplum effect, and we love how some versions mix and match patterns with the ruched bottoms!

16. Side to Side: Instead of the fabric gathering across the stomach, this SweatyRocks bikini has ruched panels only on the sides, creating a flattering effect of their own!

17. Showing Some Skin: If you’re actually looking for something a little skimpier that can still beautifully accentuate your figure, this ZAFUL set must not be missed!

