13 Flattering Bathing Suits That Will Have You Excited for Swimwear Season

We never know exactly how to feel about swimwear season. We love splashing around in the ocean, pool or lake, and we definitely love sunbathing with a good book — but actually wearing a bathing suit? Does that have to be part of the deal?

Of course we’re not trying to swim or sunbathe in our regular clothes, but swimsuits, whether one-pieces or two-pieces, are obviously more revealing, and it can be hard to find one we can feel confident in. That’s why we made it our mission to pick out 13 super flattering swimsuits we think will get anyone and everyone excited for summer 2022!

This CUPSHE One-Piece

We can always rely on CUPSHE to have a fantastic selection of awesome swimsuits. This ruched fan-favorite is no exception, its gathered fabric creating a flattering effect over the stomach. It comes in so many colors too!

Get the CUPSHE One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hilor One-Piece

The mesh stripes around the waist of this Hilor swimsuit are perfectly designed. We love how the crossover straps match too!

Get the Hilor One-Piece Crossover Bathing Suit starting at jut $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Frankies Bikinis Monokini

Not only is the colorful tie-dye of this swimsuit just beautiful, but the cutout details and asymmetry will have you feeling like an A-lister in this celeb-favorite brand!

Get the Frankies Bikinis Makie One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $185) for just $139 at Saks Fifth Avenue for a limited time!

This MOOSLOVER Bikini

You don’t have to stick to one-pieces and monokinis if you want a flattering fit. This bikini has high-waisted bottoms and a bandage wrap design top for a seriously waist-cinching style!

Get the MOOSLOVER Criss Cross Push-Up Two-Piece Swimsuit for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Smismivo One-Piece

Looking for something majorly shaping and sculpting? We recommend this Smismivo swimsuit for sure. It has a body-contouring fit and we love that the straps are adjustable!

Get the Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One-Piece Swimsuit for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Time and Tru One-Piece

Anyone looking for a little leopard print? Always, right? This cutout swimsuit is our pick. We love everything about it — even little things like the connecting ring detail at the center of the chest!

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Brushed Cheetah Ring Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit for just $25 at Walmart!

This American Trends Tankini

How about a little tankini action? Tankinis have come a long way since you were a kid, and this one proves it. The ruffled top paired with the patterned, ruched bottoms? The perfect combo!

Get the American Trends Tankini starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Viottiset Monokini

This hollowed-out monokini is a comfy, wire-free find. We love its high-cut legs — trendy and totally flattering for your shape!

Get the Viottiset Cutout High-Cut Monokini for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This CUPSHE Bikini

Another winner from CUPSHE! With a smocked bust and a peplum-style hem, this two-piece bathing suit is going to earn you so many compliments!

Get the CUPSHE High-Waist Bikini Swimsuit (originally $33) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This FINWANLO Swimdress

So we’ve covered one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis and monokinis, but don’t forget about swimdresses! This is such a cute pick that offers a little more coverage without making it look like you’re actually covering up!

Get the FINWANLO Swimdress for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Solid & Striped One-Piece

What happens when you combine color-blocking and ruching? One irresistible swimsuit!

Get the Solid & Striped Lucia Colorblocked One-Piece Swimsuit for $178 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Eomenie One-Piece

How could we not instantly fall in love with the tropical print and figure-loving cutouts on this Eomenie swimsuit? So cute!

Get the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tempt Me Bikini

Simple and sweet, this high-waisted bikini is simply just going to look good on everybody. We love that it has a little extra support under the bust too!

Get the Tempt Me Two-Piece Bikini Set for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

