15 of Our Favorite Ruffle Tops and Dresses for Under $30

There are some fashion trends that will never fizzle out, and we mean that in the best way possible. Getting your hands on a timeless piece of clothing that will make you feel stylish and confident year after year is the biggest kind of shopping win out there!

One of these trends is ruffles. Of course, there are so many different ways you can incorporate ruffles into your outfit — which is part of what makes them so great. Since the weather is warming up, however, we want to concentrate on finding you pieces for spring and summer. We’ve picked out 15 of our favorite ruffle tops and dresses for you to check out. The best part? They’re all under $30!

Ruffle Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite

If you’re looking to upgrade your cami or tank top game, this SheIn top is the way to go. Its smocked bodice is stretchy and cute, and the ruffled peplum hem adds a beautiful, flowy flair to the piece. Look closely to find pretty embroidered details too. And how about those adjustable straps? Plus, the color options!

Get the SheIn Summer Ruffle Hem Blouse starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. This LYANER top not only plays with pretty ruffled cap sleeves, but it adds in polka dots and bows for one of the cutest looks ever!

3. This off-the-shoulder SOLY HUX top is a stunning little floral number with ruffled sleeve cuffs and a ruffled neckline!

4. How amazing is this Floerns babydoll top? The ruffled cap sleeves and flowy silhouette are cool enough, but the added embroidery and colorful pom pom ties make this piece a total compliment magnet!

5. The ruffle accent on the chest of this chiffon Diukia tank top is so cute, especially with the matching sleeves and mock neckline!

6. This button-up Milumia blouse has a whimsical, vintage-style floral print, a pretty peplum hem and a ruffle trim on the short sleeves!

7. Perfect for a spring day or chillier summer night, this Urban CoCo tunic has long sleeves and an uneven ruffle hem that creates a cool asymmetrical effect!

8. This Sweetnight cami has a flowy, loose fit and a tiered ruffle effect for extra style points!

Ruffle Dresses

9. Our Absolute Favorite

We love this ROMWE dress because it’s unique and eye-catching but so easy to wear and always flattering. The tropical, botanical print is so cute and summery without being too bright, while the flared hem and ruffled sleeves push the adorable levels through the roof!

Get the ROMWE Comfy Short Sleeve Smock Loose Tunic Flare Swing Party Dress for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

10. This R.Vivimos dress has pretty tie straps, a shirred bodice and a long, tiered, ruffled skirt. Can we please put this on and never take it off?

11. This ZAFUL wrap dress‘ surplice neckline is enhanced even further by a ruffle trim — with a hem and short sleeves to match!

12. When you mix leopard print with ruffles, you get this BerryGo dress, a.k.a. a wardrobe essential!

13. This eyelet DIDK dress has totally angelic boho vibes!

14. This off-the-shoulder ROMWE dress could be a beach cover-up, but it would work equally as well for a romantic date night!

15. Wedding or fancy party coming up? Grab one of these high-neck Comeon dresses!

