We ‘Heart’ This Sweater Vest’s Cute Take on a Classic Style

Sweater vests have become must-own fashion items for style icons all over the world. They’ve come a long way since the ‘90s, and we’re only falling more and more in love with them over time. We’re so happy to have fall weather back so we can start wearing them all the time again!

Solid and argyle sweater vests are definitely classics, but if we’re going to get in on the trend, let’s have a little extra fun with it. When we saw this heart print sweater vest on Amazon for just $27, we knew we had to have it!

Get the Safrisior Cute Heart Checker Print Sweater Vest for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater vest gives Us that ‘90s look we love but with some Y2K-style flair to perfectly fit in with modern trends. The checkered heart print is just adorable, and it comes in seven colors. You could opt for a baby blue, a bright green, a neutral khaki, a light pink, a coffee brown, a classic black or a bold red. Each print features a contrasting white shade to make it pop!

This sweater vest has a ribbed V-neckline, hem and arm openings. It’s overall loose-fitting, but it’s not majorly oversized or long. It hits around the hips and simply has a relaxed design so it can layer easily over shirts, dresses and more. You can totally wear it on its own too as a standalone top!

We love the look of a sweater vest over a long or short-sleeve collared shirt, but we think this would look just as cute over a fitted turtleneck top or even a regular crew-neck tee. As we mentioned earlier, it would be great layered over a dress too. We’re thinking a fit-and-flare style. You could also try a tennis skirt to really perfect your trendy look.

For such an affordable price, we know we’re so excited to have found our new favorite piece of the season. What a fantastic spin on a classic knit!

Not your style? Shop more from Safrisior here and explore more sweater vests here!

