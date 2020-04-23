21 Spring Picks and Deals at Saks That Have Us Shopping Non-Stop

The best part about warm weather? The clothes, of course! Beach trips, camping, barbecuing and grabbing brunch outdoors are all great, but only if we have a cute outfit to commemorate each occasion. And yes, those activities may be on hold right now — but we can dream and plan in the meantime!

Saks Fifth Avenue has endless adorable picks for spring, but we wanted to challenge ourselves by narrowing it down so you wouldn’t have to. Now is a great time to shop too, since you can get $50 off for every $200 you spend with code HAPPYSF for a limited time. The code FREESHIP gets you free shipping too! Okay, no more waiting — check out what we found below!

7 Top-Selling Categories

1. Dresses

This Michael Kors Twilight Floral Wrap Dress is the floral flock of our dreams. Originally $195, now only $88!

2. Rompers

The multi-color design of this Parker Essex Watercolor Romper is so pretty. It’s $298, but you can grab it for $248 with code HAPPYSF!

3. Jackets

The Rails Collins Denim Jacket is the perfect upgrade to the traditional style. Grab it for $198!

4. Sandals

UGG isn’t all about winter. These Braelynn Suede & Leather Flatform Sandals are stunning for spring, and marked down from $120 to $90!

5. Skirts

This A.L.C. Amalie Linen-Denim Wrap Skirt is breaking all of the fashion rules in all of the best ways. Originally $395, now just $246 with code HAPPYSF!

6. Sweaters

When that spring chill hits, you’re going to want to be wearing this Free People Seashell Cropped Sweater. It was $128, now it’s just $77!

7. Tops

Tie-dye is having a huge resurgence right now, and this MOTHER Tie-Dye Crop Tee shows us exactly why. $95!

7 Top-Selling Designers

1. Alice + Olivia

The Wylie Floral Puff-Sleeve A-Line Dress already has us picturing ourselves at a fancy garden party. Originally $440, now just $258 when you use code HAPPYSF!

2. Marc Jacobs

These 80s Pants Cropped Pants are a retro style that will have the compliments pouring in. Originally $295, but only $245 with code HAPPYSF!

3. 3.1 Phillip Lim

This Utility Belted Jumpsuit is so breezy and the short kimono-inspired sleeves are everything! It’s $650, but only $500 with code HAPPYSF!

4. Hunter

While there are plenty of sunny skies ahead, we’ll need a pair of Hunter Original Chelsea Boots for the rainy days too. Just $135!

5. Tory Burch

This Puff-Sleeve Button-Up Top is the statement piece of the season. It was $248, now it’s $198 with code HAPPYSF!

6. Chloé

This Small Marcie Leather Saddle Bag is truly the only accessory you need. Originally $890, but only $690 with code HAPPYSF!

7. Coach

Ready to be the center of attention? In this Bold Geometric Pleated Dress, you will be! Originally $595, now $495 with code HAPPYSF!

7 Top Category Picks by Us

1. Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: Step one to having a light and carefree spring? Ditching the underwire in your bra. This Wacoal How Perfect Wire-Free T-Shirt Bra is softer than soft and shoppers are obsessed. Originally $65, now starting at just $26!

2. Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: Hudson Jeans is the best out there, as proven by these Holly High-Rise Distressed Skinny Ankle Jeans. They were $215, but they’re just $165 with code HAPPYSF!

3. Candles

Our Absolute Favorite: The Diptyque Feuille de Lavande Candle will have you feeling like you’re relaxing in a field of lavender! Just $68!

4. Mules

Our Absolute Favorite: Shiny, chic and Sarah Jessica Parker? We’re wearing these Court PVC & Vinyl Mules with everything. Originally $345, now just $295 with code HAPPYSF!

5. Swimsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: This Trippy Floral Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit by Stella McCartney will have you making time for a sunbathing session every day. It’s $405, but only $305 with code HAPPYSF!

6. Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: Resin earrings are huge right now, and these Cult Gaia Aria Hoop Earrings are showing exactly how the trend is done! Just $88!

7. Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: This Commando Butter Tank Lounge Jumpsuit is the definition of comfort, and it’s only $178!

