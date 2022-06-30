See How the Dainty Lace Detail Upgrades This Staple Cami

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s get one thing straight, okay? Any basic garment doesn’t have to be boring when you style it properly. You can also seek out basics with tiny upgrades that differentiate it from others on the market! These little details matter, as they have the power to completely switch up the vibe of any piece — even if it’s as simple as a cami.

This cami from Saloogoe is the ultimate example of this theory in execution. The design of the top is relatively straightforward, but the elegant lace touches on the straps add some much-needed romantic, feminine energy.

Get the Saloogoe Women’s Lace Spaghetti Strap Cami for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

The best part about the lace on this top is that it’s not overwhelming. It’s minimal and dainty, which is ideal because it makes the top more versatile. We adore staples because you can wear them with anything, but they run the risk of appearing too busy at times. Luckily, this subtle touch of lace doesn’t take anything away from how well this garment can team with so many different bottoms.

This top comes in a slew of different shades, and they all feature the same white lace on the straps. And speaking of the straps, they’re adjustable in the back so the chest area can fit you flawlessly. These straps also let you control how low you want the V-neckline to hit, depending if you want to show more cleavage or not. If you want to extend particularly low, we think this cami will look fabulous layered over a bralette for a switched-up and elevated vibe. Here’s the fashion fact: You can create a variety of vibes with this top, and it will always feel a bit fancier than your average slinky cami. This earns it must-have status in our book!

