This Sam Edelman Puffer Coat Is Under $75 — Yes, Really

Still haven’t found the winter coat of your dreams? You’re not the only one. We thought jeans were hard to shop for, but winter coats are coming in hot as a top contender. They’re either not warm enough, too warm, too poofy, not plush enough or just not made to withstand temperatures below 50 degrees!

Sometimes when regular coats won’t cut it, it’s time to go designer. Don’t let the word scare you away — we don’t mean you need to shell out thousands of dollars to find a decent puffer or parka. We’re here to help you find the best deals out there, after all. That’s why we need to introduce you to this Sam Edelman coat. It’s 25% off right now, bringing it down under $75!

Get the Sam Edelman Puffer Coat (originally $99) for just $74 at Nordstrom!

This coat has shoppers confused, but in a good way. They were so skeptical when they found it, unable to understand how a designer coat could be listed for such an affordable price. They took the risk and bought it anyway, however, and were so happy to find that it surpassed all expectations. One said the “price point is on point,” while others gushed about how it’s just “so comfortable and soft”!

This coat has a box-quilted shell that hits around mid-thigh, making it a great choice on a windy day. The ribbed cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves also add on to that point, keeping the cold breeze out and the warmth in. Of course, this coat also has a zip closure with snap buttons as well, snap pockets and a generous hood up top for your head. These details all get even better once you take the plush faux-fur lining into account!

Another feature we love about this puffer is that it’s water-resistant, meaning you can wear it not only in the wind, but in the snow, and it will still keep you warm and dry. Many people opt for down feathers for this type of weather, but if you’re allergic or want to avoid animal feathers, this is the coat for you! It’s feather-free — which also means no feathers will be constantly escaping from inside like with our other coats!

This piece is currently available in four colors: Navy, Ivory, Burgundy and Teal. We love having choices between the more classic Navy and Ivory and the more colorful, fun Burgundy and Teal. And hey, at this price, we could even get one of each and still come in under $150. Time to pick your favorite and get shopping!

