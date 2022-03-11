This Flowy Cami Is Our New Favorite Warm-Weather Basic — And It’s on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Camis have been staples in our lives for as long as we can remember. We layered them back in the early 2000s, we’ve worn them underneath sheer tops or for extra warmth in the winter, and we’ve rocked them on their own under jeans, skirts and more. We’re not always feeling the solo cami look though.

Camis are clingy and unforgiving, so if you don’t like tight clothing, wake up feeling bloated or simply want something comfortable for whatever you’re doing that day, we get why you’d opt for something else. But it is really nice having something like a cami to wear when it’s warm outside! So, what if you could get a cami…but looser and flowier? Yes, please!

Get the SAMPEEL Loose Fit Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Fashion Tank Top (originally $19) for just $12 when you click to apply the coupon at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The flowy cami you’ve been waiting for exists, and it’s on sale at Amazon! It was already marked down, but you can save an extra 25% by clicking the coupon checkbox just beneath the price, bringing it all the way down to $12. That’s for all of the six colors too: black, white, grey, blue, green and pink!

This cami is soft and stretchy, its lightweight fabric perfect for warmer weather in the spring and summer. It still has that scoop neckline and the adjustable spaghetti straps you love too. Even better is that these straps are nice and soft, so they don’t feel like tight rubber bands the way others sometimes do!

Instead of being tight and form-fitting, gripping your skin, this cami is relaxed with a longer, drapier fit, reaching past the hips. It’s easily comfortable enough to sleep in, but we love how this added flow is actually quite stylish too. You’re gaining comfort and style at the same time, and we love how it allows the cool breeze to flow through the fabric more easily!

For such a low price, we’re definitely looking to add more than one color of this not-so-basic basic to our cart. Talk about a wardrobe staple!

