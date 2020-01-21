The legging collections that some of Us might have in our closets can seem a bit excessive. Honestly, we have difficulty when it’s time to part ways with pieces of clothing — even if they are disintegrating and falling apart!

But it’s a new year — and all of our closets could definitely benefit from a good overhaul. In fact, it’s time to ditch all of your old worn-out leggings and replace them with this pair that we came across on Amazon. They’re a top-20 bestselling product on the site, so we know that they have to be a major hit with shoppers for a good reason.

Get the SATINA High Waisted Legging for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

In fact, these SATINA leggings are so popular that over 16,000 reviewers have written overwhelmingly positive reviews. They’re made from the brand’s coveted “peachskin” fabric that they say is incredibly soft to the touch, and a lot of shoppers wholeheartedly agree. One reviewer said that these leggings “are just as soft” as a much more expensive pair and that they “do not pill” if you hang them up to dry.

Great for everyday casual wear, these leggings are “thick enough” so that you don’t have to worry about wearing a long shirt to cover your backside, as one reviewer notes. You can get them in a wide variety of different cuts and colors, and there are honestly too many options to count!

Get the SATINA High Waisted Legging for prices starting at just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Pick between a capri or full-length leg depending on the fit that you’re looking for. Alternatively, you can pick out the long pair that have a side pocket which is the perfect place to store your phone, small card holder or keys! There are no wrong choices — each option is sure to be comfortable as the next.

These SATINA leggings are perfect for lounging around in, going to the gym in or wearing to a yoga class. They’re great to throw on if you have a busy day ahead of you and want to feel relaxed from the morning to the evening. The high-waist waistband creates an “hourglass shape,” which many shoppers were thrilled about. If it’s cold outside, these leggings are great to layer underneath jeans or to wear with a skirt. They’re incredibly versatile, and we’re excited to make room in our wardrobes so that we can order a couple of pairs right away!

See it: Get the SATINA High Waisted Legging for prices starting at just $13, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SATINA and shop all of the leggings available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!