Who looks more put together on a consistent basis than Jennifer Lawrence? The woman knows how to serve. Even when it’s chilly outside, she comes up with a way to look like she’s been planning an outfit on rotation for weeks. That’s how we felt when we saw her out and about in LA, courtesy of About Her.

Lawrence looked flawless when roaming around during her Los Angeles outing, but one detail stood out to us. She rocked a thin cardigan sweater that blended effortlessly with her long locks and pinstripe pants. It looked like she had simply worn the sweater as a top for the day, and it looked like it had been knit on her body. So, obviously, we had to get the same look.

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Sweater for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Jen’s version is likely pretty expensive, because, hello? Oscar winner! But that doesn’t mean you can’t find something similar to rock on your own that doesn’t completely break the bank. We were happy to find a dead ringer for the V-neck cardigan at Amazon in the form of the Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Sweater, which is just $20!

Normally $23, the swearer is 15% off and comes in a variety of colors, including the black shade similar to what Jen was wearing in the snapshot. It’s made from lightweight sweater yarn and has several buttons going down the middle that look just like what Jennifer pulled from her closet and tossed on for the day.

This is one of the closest sweaters we’ve seen to come to looking like a similar version of Lawrence’s. And at just $20, it’s more than worth grabbing and trying on your own with your favorite graphic striped pants. And if you wear this outfit long enough, maybe you can snag a husband like Cooke Maroney, too.

