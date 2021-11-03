Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We haven’t been shy about our love for shirt jackets (or shackets) this year. They’re definitely one of our favorite fashion trends of the moment, delivering equal doses of professional chic and street-style cool. They’re awfully comfortable to wear too — not to mention wildly versatile!

But now that the cold weather has begun to make itself known, it’s time for our favorite winter trend to start popping up in our closet yet again: sherpa! The cuddly softness of sherpa is just one of the best things in the world. So, what if we…combined it with one of our other favorite fashion trends? A sherpa shacket? Could it be? ECOWISH made it happen and it’s everything we’ve ever dreamed of and more!

Get the ECOWISH Fleece Sherpa Shacket (originally $34) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This shirt jacket had Us at first click. The next time someone asks if we believe in love at first sight, we’re just going to send them a link to this piece. Then they’ll believe too. It’s just that awesome. It’s like a lighter, more streamlined version of a teddy coat — but even cozier than most. You get that fuzzy sherpa on the inside and the outside!

Another reason we love this piece is because of its button-up placket. They’re snap buttons, so they’re so much easier to use, especially if you’re wearing gloves or mittens, and they rise up all the way to the top of the neckline. Snap them closed for a higher neckline to replace a scarf or undo a few so they can naturally fall to create a collar!

This shirt jacket, which has side pockets, by the way, even comes in different colors. Grab it in a dark or light grey, a khaki, a brown, a white, a pink or maybe even a green. The Amazon page has other variations as well, such as pieces with zippers instead of buttons, if you want to see other options — or want to gift another one to a friend!

This stylish outerwear is well on its way to becoming a staple in so many shoppers’ closets this season. Just pop it over a tee and jeans, or even a cami and some faux-leather leggings. Instant stylish outfit. Everyone is going to want one of their own once they see you in yours!

