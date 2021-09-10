Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our absolute favorite trends of the year — especially for fall — is the shacket a.k.a. the shirt jacket. It’s what you get when you mix a button-up shirt and a lightweight jacket together, resulting in an oversized piece with a chic look and some serious wearability. Stand back, cardigans and denim jackets, because shirt jackets are about to give you a serious run for your money!

Need some of that shacket magic in your own wardrobe? We’ve picked out 17 we absolutely adore right now below, and they’re all under $40!

17 Super Trendy Shirt Jackets to Buy ASAP

1. This Flannel Shirt Jacket That Will Keep You Nice and Warm: This Tanming shirt jacket gets you a classic plaid fall look in a trendy, modern style!

2. This Corduroy Shirt Jacket You’ll Wear Pumpkin Picking: Prepare for the cutest pumpkin patch pics ever in this Sidefeel shirt jacket!

3. This Shirt Jacket With a Little Leopard Fierceness: The leopard patch pockets and arm panels on this Happy Sailed shirt jacket are going to be compliment magnets!

4. This Shirt Jacket With a Soft Jersey Lining: Want something as comfy on the inside as it is on the outside? Check out this Thread & Supply shirt jacket, now on sale at Nordstrom!

5. This Color-Block Shirt Jacket That Will Turn Heads: Can’t decide between pink, blue, green and khaki? You get all of the above in this Dokotoo shirt jacket!

6. This Faux-Suede Shirt Jacket With a Luxurious Look: If shirt jackets were already elevating your looks, just imagine the chic effect this Relish Noless shacket will have!

7. This Distressed Denim Shirt Jacket With Major Edge: This DvaeMalligo shirt jacket is the perfect way to upgrade the classic denim jacket look!

8. This Faux-Leather Shirt Jacket That Comes in Over 10 Colors: You’re going to earn endless cool points wearing any color of this faux-leather FERNGIRL shirt jacket!

9. This Shirt Jacket With a Drawstring Hood: Combining shirts and jackets was awesome enough, but this GRACE KARIN shacket throws a hoodie into the mix too!

10. This Golden Yellow Shirt Jacket Reminiscent of Fallen Leaves: This corduroy Thread & Supply shirt jacket from Nordstrom is seriously the perfect shade for your dreamy autumn wardrobe!

11. This Quilted Shirt Jacket With a Feminine Silhouette: We’re obsessed with the pillowy softness of quilted pieces, and this stylish Dickies shirt jacket just proves how great they can be!

12. This 100% Cotton Shirt Jacket With an Artsy Look: This Minibee shirt jacket goes out to all of our boho-chic babes out there!

13. This Cropped Shirt Jacket With Flap Patch Pockets: This Gihuo shirt jacket finds the happy medium between oversized and cropped and we’re in love!

14. This Shirt Jacket With a Zipper: Most shirt jackets have buttons, but this J.Crew Mercantile shacket actually has a half-zip design!

15. This Extra-Cuddly Sherpa Shirt Jacket: Temperatures dropping? Grab a shirt jacket like this TheCreasa one with a warm sherpa lining on the inside!

16. This Longline Shirt Jacket With Side Pockets: This Lacozy shirt jacket has a longline cardigan type of design, so if you were missing those side pockets at your hips, check this one out!

17. This Diamond-Stitch Shirt Jacket You’ll Love for Layering: This quilted MUXERI shirt jacket has a small diamond stitch pattern and we’re already picturing ourselves wearing it with so many outfits!

