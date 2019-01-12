Trendy and versatile, a great pair of booties can easily incorporate a chic element to your look for a no-fuss win. Ready to add a fashion-forward bootie to your arsenal? We’ve spotted a block heel perfect to spruce up your collection. Hitting the racks at under $100, this offering is the epitome of style on a budget.

The Lance Block Heel Booties flaunt an easy-to-wear flair. Its stacked block heel and gently arched topline provide some height. With soft, lightly distressed leather, this gorgeous pair will complement your wardrobe from casuals to dressy ensembles.

With beautiful hues up for sale including cognac, black and gray burnished leather, this pick provides a timeless aesthetic we can’t get enough of. An undeniable fall essential, the possibilities are endless for serving a winning look.

Many reviewers love how this style holds up in the rain, while others appreciate that the shoe doesn’t cut into your ankle.

Step out with jeans, a T-shirt and an edgy leather jacket for a fall-ready ensemble. You can even switch it up with a skirt, bodysuit and crossbody bag for a happy hour-approved outfit. Whether you’re heading to brunch or running errands, these booties will elevate your everyday outfits with ease!

Shop Now: Scoop up the Lance Block Heel Bootie at Nordstrom for only $60!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

