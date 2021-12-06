You Don’t Want to Miss This 3-Day Sale on Yankee Candles — 30% Off Sitewide

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Christmas is around the corner, so you better watch out! If you’re in need of a last-minute stocking stuffer, we’ve got you covered. There’s one universal gift that appeals to everyone, especially this time of year: a candle. It’s the perfect way to warm up a home with an inviting aroma. Simply the coziest! We’re suckers for a seasonal scent that is on brand for the holidays, from gingerbread to pine needles.

Black Friday may be over, but we just found an even better deal on Yankee Candles. From now until December 8, shop 30% off most full-price items! These iconic candles smell heavenly. Get into the holiday spirit with this huge discount on your favorite fragrances. Shop now before it’s too late!

This Christmas Cookie Candle

Fill your space with the sweet scent of freshly baked vanilla sugar cookies! One shopper gushed, “This incredible candle floods my heart with treasured memories of holiday baking from my childhood!” And another customer shared, “This isn’t just for Christmas. This is my go-to candle for all occasions year round.”

Get the Christmas Cookie Candle for just $22 (originally $31) at Yankee Candle!

This Merry Berry Candle

May your days be merry, berry and bright with this raspberry-filled sugar cookie candle. “Very happy with this purchase,” said one shopper. “Smells great and delightful. Perfect scent for the time of year.”

Get the Merry Berry Candle for just $22 (originally $31) at Yankee Candle!

This Cinnamon Spice Candle

Cinnamon spice and everything nice! According to one review, “The Yankee Candle sparkling cinnamon is literally the holidays in a candle. I have it on every night after dinner during the month of December. I will also be using this one at my Christmas party as decor.”

Get the Sparkling Cinnamon Candle for just $22 (originally $31) at Yankee Candle!

This Marshmallow Cocoa Candle

Curl up with a cup of cocoa and watch your favorite holiday movie while lighting this Movie Night Cocoa Candle. “My favorite scent so far for the holidays,” declared one customer. “Smells like warm marshmallows over a hot cup of cocoa.” Yum!

Get the Movie Night Cocoa Candle for just $22 (originally $31) at Yankee Candle!

This Gingerbread Candle

Indulge in the seasonal smell of gingerbread with this Frosty Gingerbread Candle! “This candle smells just like something delicious is baking in the oven,” said one shopper. “The fragrance radiates throughout the house. My family picked it as one of their favorite Yankee Candle scents!”

Get the Frosty Gingerbread Candle for just $22 (originally $31) at Yankee Candle!

This Pine Tree Candle

Turn your home into a winter wonderland with a fresh fragrance of snowy pine trees. One customer raved, “I absolutely LOVE this scent! Perfect for the holiday season.”

Get the Magical Frosted Forest Candle for just $22 (originally $31) at Yankee Candle!

This Apple Cinnamon Candle

Enjoy the festive aroma of sweet apples, cinnamon, maple and walnuts. “I love this fragrance and burn it through autumn & Christmas,” said one satisfied shopper. “The scent throw is fantastic! Everyone who comes by asks what is burning! The signature jar and label are beautiful — I will use it after I’m finished burning the candle and fill it with votives or something else!”

Get the Red Apple Wreath Candle for just $22 (originally $31) at Yankee Candle!

