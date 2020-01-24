Just like our favorite shoes, coats, bags and makeup, denim goes through seasonal trends. Whether we’re all hunting for the next mom jean, coverall, or (eek!) low-rise pair, jeans have undergone a total style revolution season after season. Despite the onslaught of trends (and we expect many more to come our way once the temps warm up and we’re feeling up for showing our ankles again) there are certain styles that we will never leave out of our hearts and closets. From a great pair of black jeans to go with everything, to a sturdy white pair we can’t wait to throw on with sandals in the summertime, certain cuts and styles just transcend trends and time.

The most iconic style, though? A sleek true-blue pair of high-waisted skinnies. Luckily, we found just the one (and reviewers dig ’em, too!)

See it: Check out the Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans for just $128 at Nordstrom while all sizes are still in stock!

When we first spied the Madewell 10-Inch High Rise Skinny Jeans, we knew there was something special about them (and not just because shoppers claim these are miracle workers). They’re made from a luxuriously super soft denim that packs plenty of stretch, so they will contour all curves while skimming over any parts we don’t necessarily like to highlight. They’re made for movement, though they won’t feel stiff if we’re sitting all day at a desk or on an hours-long flight or car ride. They’re made to suit all days and lifestyles, so whether we have meetings, travel plans, a date or just plan on grabbing a coffee and running some errands, they’re comfortably right there with us.

The wash is what really sold us on the skinnies! It’s a true blue with tinges of indigo, making them just dark enough to look chic when worn with nighttime looks, while still looking cool and casual enough for daytime adventures. There’s light whiskering at the hips that looks totally natural (and makes it appear as if we’ve worn these on many a sunny day) and the gentle fading throughout the thighs just elongates the legs and adds dimension to the otherwise classic pair.

If the number one requirement for a great pair of jeans is just how good they make the derriere look, these Madewell skinnies are perfect for just that, too! The back pockets are large and fairly close together — the recipe for a good rear view photo! Multiple reviewers noted how great these make that part of their bodies look and how confident it made them feel. Score!

Our favorite part, however, has to be the 10-inch rise. It’s made to sit above the hip and hit just under the bellybutton for the most slimming effect possible. Afraid of getting that dreaded pouch effect because of the high waist? Not to worry — these jeans have Magic Pockets in the front of the pant. It’s not just a silly marketing gimmick: The pockets offer an additional layer of suck-you-in magic, so whether we’ve been doing our ab workouts or not, we’ll look like we’ve been spending all winter getting our crunches on.

The stretchy denim is made with a blend of cotton, poly, and elastane, all sourced from the world-renowned Cone mill. It’s certainly a sturdy jean, but still light enough for wear during the warmer months of the year and breathable. They’re cropped right at the ankle and come in a wide range of sizes — 23 (or a 000) to 37 (or a 22-24). If between sizes, Nordstrom recommends ordering a size below what you would normally go for.

Don’t let us be the only ones singing these miracle-worker jeans praises: Shoppers love them, too! Many note that they “fit like a dream,” that they’re “the best jeans ever,” and that they’re the “extremely comfortable” and perfect for everyday wear. Nearly all of the 100 plus shoppers rave about just how flattering these look on and how these instantly make the legs look super long and lean. Worried about the tummy area? Shoppers note that these make them feel “secure and held in” which makes these the perfect pair to wear the morning after choosing to opt for seconds at dinner. One reviewer even loved them so much that she swears she would marry the jeans if she could, or at the very least, “get married in them!”

While we certainly don’t need to give outfit inspiration or advice on how to wear these classic high-waisted skinnies, we’re personally super excited to wear these with tees and white sneakers for casual weekend days, or dress them up with a strappy black camisole and knee-high boots for dancing the night away. Is it Friday yet?

See it: Check out the Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans for just $128 at Nordstrom while all sizes are still in stock! Not your thing? Check out other jeans and other Madewell finds at Nordstrom!

