This Cropped Cable Knit Sweater Will Give You That Cozy Fall Feeling

What’s better than the warm, fuzzy feeling you instantly get when you wrap yourself up in a sweater as the gentle fall breeze blows? It’s one of life’s simplest pleasures, and we look forward to it every year. As much as we adore the summer season, autumn brings a unique energy that can’t be replicated.

Well, fall is officially underway, and this cropped sweater from Simplee may be one of the most adorable options we’ve spotted so far. It has that roomy, oversized fit that’s begging to be worn all weekend long.

Simplee Women’s Oversized Cropped Sweater (Brown)

Get the Simplee Women’s Oversized Cropped Sweater for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2020, but are subject to change.



Don’t get it twisted: This is a cropped sweater, but it’s not a crop top. This sweater has a shorter length than other oversized garments on the market, so it won’t provide coverage over a pair of leggings — but it’s the ideal size for tucking into high-waisted jeans or skirts.

The cable knit material has contrasting textures which only adds to the coziness. The twisted, braided designs fall down the front in horizontal lines, and the large, billowy sleeves have a checkered pattern that contrasts with the rest of the knit. It’s so retro — and so elegant!

This knit sweater is currently available in a variety soft and muted tones, and if cable knit is too preppy for you, there are a few more modern picks up for grabs. All of them are beyond gorgeous, so whichever one you select is sure to be a hit.

It’s immediately clear to Us that this sweater is an affordable must-have for the fall and winter. Not only is the quality excellent, it can be worn any day of the week. Rock it with some joggers for a relaxed day at home, or with a mini skirt and ankle booties for a chilly date night!

