The Latest Skims Bodysuit Might Be Our New Favorite

Fact: Skims has not left our minds (or shopping carts) since the brand was first launched by Kim Kardashian herself. The reality TV star and style icon cemented herself as a designer when she created the shapewear brand, and it’s become a tour de force in the fashion world.

If you’re experienced with shapewear and similar products, note that the quality and fit of pieces from Skims are the hallmark of the brand. Shoppers swear that they have never encountered shapewear quite like this, and one of the latest items to drop from Skims at Nordstrom is on track to become a massive hit!

Get the Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit with free shipping for $58 at Nordstrom!

Anyone who loves shapewear knows how handy bodysuits are. Even if you haven’t rocked the trend in the past, bodysuits will likely become part of your daily wardrobe once you get acquainted. Skims has already conquered the territory, previously releasing a slew of chic styles. We’ve seen high-neck, scoop neck and plunging neckline bodysuits, and now we’re ready to be introduced to the square neck edition!

Simply put, this style has been a long time coming. Square necks are one of our favorite silhouettes because of how flattering they tend to be — regardless of your body type. They show off enough skin without being too sultry, making the garments completely appropriate for a variety of occasions. A bodysuit is ideal to wear as a base layer for any type of outfit, and you can also rock it on its own as a tank top!

We adore wearing bodysuits as tops, as they effortlessly tuck into any type of bottom — be it high-waisted jeans or a mini skirt. And here’s the best part: You don’t actually have to tuck your top in! Bodysuits fit skintight to your frame, so there’s no awkward bunching at the waistline. It’s a seamless effect that shoppers look for. This bodysuit also has a thong back, so there are no unsightly lines on your backside. It’s meant to complement your figure flawlessly, much like the rest of the Skims line. With this new addition to your everyday arsenal, you’ll receive a pared-down, minimalist and perfect piece. As usual, we have Kim Kardashian to thank!

