Shoppers Swear This Is the ‘Best’ Hyaluronic Acid Serum on the Market

If you consider yourself knowledgable in the skincare space, you’ve surely heard of hyaluronic acid before. It’s typically used in serums and creams as a moisturizing agent due to how much hydration it can infuse your skin with. You simply can’t achieve that level of hydration from an everyday moisturizer, and using hyaluronic acid has plenty of other added benefits!

Tons of skincare lovers utilize hyaluronic acid to help plump up their skin, which does give you some anti-aging results in the process. You can find a serum that may do that for you pretty much anywhere, but shoppers swear that the SkinCeuticals version of hyaluronic acid is that best on the market. Given it’s beloved by A-list celebrities like Brooke Shields, we had to know more!

Get the SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier with free shipping for $102 at Dermstore!

The Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier is a powerful and potent serum that combines the namesake ingredient along with others that make it perform even more when applied! The added licorice root extract and purple rice extract included in the formula are key to preserving the hyaluronic acid and allow it to work on the skin for longer. Proxylane is also in the mix, which may boost and maintain your skin’s hyaluronic acid levels — essentially, all of these ingredients work together to elevate your skin and make it appear firmer.

When your skin receives that boost of hydration, it may help to even out your skin texture over time and potentially improve the appearance of skin sagging, fine lines and wrinkles — plus other signs of aging. You can use it all over the face, including near the eye area if you want to tackle crow’s feet. This is a product that can be incorporated for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. After all, it’s paraben-free and and dye-free — tens across the board!

Reviewers note they have never come across a hyaluronic acid product that works as well as this one. It’s been called a “staple product,” and numerous people assure that “you won’t be disappointed” if you decide to give it a shot! As explained, what makes this treatment particularly special is the way the hyaluronic acid is boosted by all of these other agents. The result? Noticeable differences that actually last. This serum has snagged over 800 five-star reviews, so it may just be worth the investment. There’s only one way to find out!

