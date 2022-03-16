Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Treatment Delivered Results in Just 1 Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to take care of aging skin with at-home treatments, the key is patience, patience and more patience. You can find products that actually work, but they often take quite a bit of time to make an impact. It can be frustrating to wait, especially if you’ve invested in a particular cream or serum that you were hopeful would lead to the smooth skin of your dreams.

That’s why we like to do our research before any type of product recommendation — especially if the pick is on the pricier side. Customer reviews are a great place to get down to the truth of how well an anti-aging treatment works, and we were seriously impressed with the testimonials on this popular moisturizer from SkinCeuticals!

Get the SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 242 with free shipping for $130 at Dermstore!

This incredibly powerful moisturizer goes way beyond just hydrating your skin — it has a formula that’s packed with plenty of ingredients that may completely transform your complexion to reveal a more youthful you! When you age, you tend to lose collagen in your skin — which is what helps with skin elasticity. Additionally, you also create less lipids, which also lead to signs of aging. That’s what this cream attempts to restore back in your complexion to help red rid of uneven texture, fine lines, wrinkles and overall facial fullness.

Those essential lipids include natural cholesterol, ceramides and fatty acids that can help increase your skin’s elasticity and overall appearance. There’s also vitamin E, which may assist with skin cell repair and essential oils jam-packed with antioxidants that can protect from damaging free radicals.

And as for how quickly you may be able to see results, shoppers say that they noticed changes in as little as one week. Seriously! Others report major differences in the look of their skin in two weeks, and some needed a little extra time — but generally, we noticed that this product is getting five-stars all around. It might be on the pricier side depending on your budget, but it’s worth a try if you want to give your skin the nourishment it desperately needs for a smoother, brighter and all-around improved look. There’s a reason why celebrities adore SkinCeuticals products, after all!

