This Stylish Blazer Vest Will Instantly Elevate Your Outfit

Have you ever thrown together an outfit and felt like something was missing? The final look just doesn’t feel complete, but you can’t quite figure out why? For Us, it’s often when we’re wearing jeans and a tank — a classic combo for certain situations, but a bit underdressed for more upscale settings. Taking inspiration from chic celebs like Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo, we finally figured out a fashion hack to elevate our wardrobe with one simple step: a blazer vest.

The free-spirited younger sister of the blazer dress, this sleeveless vest is a breezy twist on the sophisticated style. Ideal as a layering piece in warmer weather, it’s a closet staple that instantly enhances your ensemble. This blazer vest gives you the look of luxury with a budget-friendly price tag. No one will believe you scored this stunner from Amazon! Keep scrolling for more details and styling tips.

Get the Beladymn Women’s Sleeveless Long Blazer Vest for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Beladymn Women’s Sleeveless Long Blazer Vest is exactly what we were missing in our wardrobe. Unlike a knit cardigan that is cozy yet frumpy, this open-front outerwear only improves your OOTD. In addition to providing extra warmth, this versatile vest also provides length, subtly covering up your hips, stomach and upper thighs. Plus, the ultimate bonus: It comes with pockets!

Even though this blazer vest has only been available for a few months, it’s already a sensation with shoppers! One customer said, “This is a great sleeveless vest. You can dress it up or down. I especially like the slits in the sides. The color is very versatile.” Another reviewer reported, “Worked great over a fitted cotton dress to make it look more professional for work events. Received several compliments on it! Will be buying it in more colors.” Perfect segue! Now let’s talk styling, shall we?

With seven solid shades to choose from — both jewel tones and neutrals — this elegant vest really is the ideal layering piece for spring, summer or fall! You could even wear it in the winter, as long as you add a warmer coat on top. We suggest teaming this vest over a sleeveless blouse with either slim-fit pants or a mini skirt. Accessorize with layered necklaces, bracelets or dangly earrings, and then add a pair of strappy heels, flats or booties to finish the ‘fit.

Whether you’re heading to a business meeting with your boss or a fancy dinner with friends, this blazer vest will set you up for style success.

