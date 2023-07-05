Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a complicated relationship with maxi dresses. On the one hand, we love how easy and airy they are. On a hot day, a long, flowy dress is always our first choice! But many maxi dresses look like tents on Us, exaggerating our shape like an expanding balloon.

If you’re searching for summer maxi dresses that will sculpt your shape, then you’ve come to the right place! We found 17 styles that will make you look slimmer, thanks to flattering features like waist ties and tummy-control ruching. There’s a combination of billowy and bodycon, dressy and casual, solid and patterned.

1. Black dresses are inherently slimming, but this black maxi dress takes the look to the next level with an empire-waist cut. Bonus: there are pockets! — originally $53, now just $36!

2. This off-the-shoulder maxi dress features a smocked bodice and high slit, accentuating your shape rather than concealing it — just $42!

3. Dance the night away in this halter-neck tiered maxi dress with a cinched waist — originally $46, now just $42!

4. Beachy and breezy! Featuring 3/4-length flutter sleeves, a center slit and a wrap waist, this flowy maxi dress is a flattering version of a mumu — originally $61, now just $48!

5. Pretty in pink! Make a splash this summer in this sultry maxi dress with a plunging neckline and high slit — originally $41, now just $38!

6. We’re simply smitten with this one-shoulder floral maxi dress with a ruffled trim and tie-waist — originally $51, now just $38!

7. Available in every color of the rainbow, this tie-strap maxi dress has a smocked bodice and an A-line cut — originally $58, now just $47!

8. If you’re a sucker for Swiss dots, then you’ll adore this lovely wrap dress with cap sleeves and a ruffled split hem — just $47!

9. This boho tank dress is perfect for vacation! Designed with a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, this maxi accentuates all your favorite features — originally $43, now just $36!

10. Need a formal dress for a wedding or special event? Complete with twist-front ruching, this long-sleeve maxi dress hugs your curves in all the right places — originally $61, now just $58!

11. Engineered with built-in shapewear, this black bodycon dress will make you look so snatched! This spaghetti-strap maxi looks very similar to the popular Skims lounge dress — just $85!

12. This pleated one-shoulder cocktail dress is such a stunning style for a summer celebration. The shoulder and waist ties feature beaded accents for an elevated touch — originally $47, now just $40!

13. Paint the town red in this red polka-dot maxi! Even though this halter-neck dress has a looser fit, the waist belt cinches your figure for a flattering effect — originally $28, now just $20!

14. Va-va-voom! This sleeveless ruched maxi dress is such a showstopper. And the jewel tone color options are divine — just $52!

15. If you’re keeping up with And Just Like That…, this short-sleeve shirt dress looks like the type of elegant outfit Seema would wear. The ruching, buttons and tie waist all add a flattering flair — just $49!

16. It’s hard to explain how gorgeous this off-the-shoulder maxi dress really is! With a crossover wrap, front slit and ruching, this form-fitting dress is sexy and sophisticated at the same time — just $43!

17. Flower power! This one-shoulder floral dress features a gathered waist and a tiered skirt for endless twirling — originally $51, now just $30!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: