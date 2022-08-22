Finally! A Comfy Strapless Bra in a Wide Range of Sizes That Stays in Place

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bras — we can’t live with them and we can’t live without them. For such an essential undergarment, they can sure be uncomfortable! I try to avoid wearing underwire bras whenever possible, opting for softer styles instead. But there are times when a sports bra or lace bralette just won’t cut it. Whether I’m wearing a sleeveless dress for a formal event or a tank top as a casual #OOTD, I need a strapless bra with enough support and coverage to hold me in. And up until recently, I couldn’t find a sufficient option.

That is, until I discovered this full-figure strapless bra from Amazon! Nicknamed the “Red Carpet,” this underwire bra is ideal for any special occasion. Designed with detachable straps, this bra can convert into various shapes to accommodate your looks — criss-cross, one-shoulder or halter! It’s basically multiple bras in one. Genius! Unlike many other strapless models on the market, this bra features slip-resistant silicone backing to stay in place all day long. Keep scrolling for more details about this wonder bra!

Get the Wingslove Women’s Strapless Full Figure Bra Underwire Multiway Contour Red Carpet starting at just $34 (originally $41) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Wingslove Women’s Strapless Full Figure Bra Underwire Multiway Contour Red Carpet is everything we’ve ever wanted in a bra and more. You might as well throw out your other underwires now — game over. Available in cup sizes 32B to 44DD (with G and H options as well), this inclusive bra appeals to women of all shapes and sizes. There are also seven neutral shades to choose from to go with any outfit.

The soft fabric feels like a second skin under your clothes, smooth to the touch. Although this bra doesn’t have any padding, the molded cups and underwire structure enhance your natural figure. And the silicone support along the top of the cups and band edge prevents slippage for comfortable all-day wear.

Shoppers are super satisfied with this strapless bra! One reviewer reported, “This hugs your chest with the silicone grips and it grips really well without discomfort. It does not slip or slide.” And another customer gushed, “I’ve been searching for a bra that will flatter my asymmetrical, post-partum chest and that would actually be comfortable. After wearing this for a few months, I can say I love it so much and it actually holds up as a strapless bra. This one is the real deal!”

Don’t give up on strapless bras! Instead, try this ultra-comfy underwire that won’t let you down.

