Snag the Perfect Valentine’s Day PJs for a Steal at Victoria’s Secret

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. It’s definitely not too early to start thinking about what you’re going to wear for your date night if you have one, and it’s always a good time to buy Valentine’s Day goodies, even if it’s just because you like hearts and fun things.

Victoria’s Secret is holding its Semi-Annual Sale, and there are tons of amazing discounts going on right now. One you wouldn’t expect, however, is the perfect pair of adorable, comfortable, and most importantly warm pajamas that would work great as Valentine’s Day duds!

If you want to snag these absolutely charming pajamas for as low as you can get them right now, head on over to Victoria’s Secret!

Get the Victoria’s Secret Thermal Short Pajama Set for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Victoria’s Secret Thermal Short Pajama Set is part of the Semi-Annual Sale, which grants up tp 70% off items, with an additional 25% off at checkout. That means the set comes out to just $20 after you add it to your cart and go to checkout! And it’s well worth buying, too. The Houndstooth Heart version is a black and white houndstooth pattern with small red hearts all over it. The top is long-sleeved thermal with black trim, and the bottom is an allover print pair of shorts in the same print.

This thermal set’s V-neck Henley top is form-fitting yet comfortable, with a button-front top that comes to the top of your hips. The shorts’ elastic waist are nice and stretchy, but short enough that you can wear them to bed without feeling like you’re being tied up in them. They’re oh so soft, and the best possible print you could don during the most romantic month of the year.

Buyers have fallen in love with the now $20 PJs.

“Love!” one exclaimed. “Soft and stay in place while you’re sleeping. And they’re the perfect amount of stretchy for those with larger assets.”

“Super comfy and adorable,” another proclaimed. “I love these pajamas! They are super soft and cozy, and the V-neck line is really cute.”

