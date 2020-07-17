You’ll Wear This Simple White Crop Top on Repeat All Summer Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can never have enough basics in our closet. In fact, we always find ourselves repeat-purchasing our favorite pieces — and wearing them on repeat too! Since we rock staples so frequently in order to top off different looks, they can wear out pretty fast.

If you’re in the market to replace a trusty white crop top, or simply want to invest in a new one, this version from Snailify is a winner! While it’s an upgrade from similar products out there, it’s just as versatile as any top from a high-street shop.

Get the Snailify Women’s Button Front Crop Top for prices starting at $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This ribbed crop tank is made from a soft, lightweight cotton material. It’s a ideal top to have on hand in the summer, especially when the humidity is soaring. Again, it’s a basic piece — but with a twist. This Snailify top has buttons that run all the way down the front. This detail completely transforms the traditional look of the top, and instantly elevates it.

The closures are actually sewn in place, so you don’t have to stress about a wardrobe malfunction — which is comforting while wearing a top as tight as this one! Basically, you can still get the button vibe without the risk of an unwanted pop. While the tank is true to size, some shoppers do note that it runs a bit small — so if you want a looser fit, perhaps you should consider sizing up.

Of course, this top doesn’t just come in white — you can also pick it up in black if that works better with your wardrobe. Both of these shades are undeniably versatile, and will complement an endless amount of ensembles. These tops team effortlessly with denim shorts, skirts, wide-leg pants and even function as a fabulous layer underneath cute overalls! This crop top is a sure thing, and it’s affordable enough that you can pick up multiple units to have on deck. Talk about the top of the crops!

