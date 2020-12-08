These Adorable ‘Spa’ Slippers Feel Like ‘Pillows Under Your Feet’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are few scenarios in life that wouldn’t be made better by a pair of comfy slippers. An eight-hour workday? Definitely improved with slippers, as many of us learned this year. Standing line at the DMV? Definitely would be better in slippers. Going to a wedding? Heels are pretty and all, but you can’t beat dancing the night away in slippers!

While we can’t necessarily recommend wearing slippers to a wedding with a formal dress code, there are some out there that you can wear out and about. The key is to find a pair with hard soles. Those hard soles should not, however, detract from the comfort of the slipper as a whole. The rest of the slipper should be soft as a cloud — and, while we’re at it, it should look cute too!

Get the Crazy Lady Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Spa Slippers for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pair of slippers from Amazon nails the outdoor shoe/indoor shoe combo style. Yes, they have an anti-slip rubber outsole, perfect for bringing in your newly-arrived online orders or going out on shopping trips, but you’ll still feel as though you have “pillows under your feet” while you’re wearing them. The outsole is super flexible, and the rest of the slipper? Chef’s kiss. Bliss!

These spa slippers have a faux-fur upper with dual criss-cross bands and an open toe style. Everything is plush and soft as can be, and it only gets better when you add in the foam insole, lined with terry cloth. We don’t know what our feet did to deserve this luxury, but we hope they keep it up!

Get the Crazy Lady Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Spa Slippers for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

These slippers are currently available in 10 color and pattern variations. For solid shades, you have black, grey, minty green, pink, white and wine red. A little more into leopard? There are three different options. Want something with a colorful splash of energy? There’s a rainbow tie-dye version waiting for you!

Buying these slippers for yourself is a must, but if you still need a can’t-fail holiday gift, then you might want to pick up another pair. Everyone loves slippers, and these are easier to gift because each size option covers multiple sizes. That shoe size guessing game just got a little easier. Before you buy, just take note that it’s recommended that those with wider widths should size up. Okay, now go, while your fave is still in stock!

Get the Crazy Lady Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Spa Slippers for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? See more slippers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!