17 Easy Spring Dresses for Athletic Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring has finally sprung, and although it might not feel like it, you should go ahead and start shopping for your spring dresses. For those who have an athletic body type, finding fashions that accentuate your body as you intend can be difficult. But if you know what dresses work best for your body type, you will succeed every time. Further, some dress silhouettes that flatter the athletic body include strapless, backless, v-neck, etc.

Related: 23 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details

Whether you fancy racerback or halter designs, there is a spring dress that will perfectly complement your athletic body type. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 spring dresses for athletic body types that will keep you feeling breezy all spring. Read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This racerback maxi dress is a neutral and comfy piece to wear anywhere — just $33!

2. Comfy Queen: For those who love the relaxed nature of a tank top, you’ll love this tank dress — was $41, now just $27!

3. Bloom! This v-neck dress has a cute floral print you’ll love for spring — just $34!

4. Bat Signal Energy: This batwing A-line dress has a flouncy flared skirt and a cinched waist for dimension — just $27!

5. ’70s-Inspired: Truly, a halter dress is synonymous with the ’70s, but this halter midi dress has a slight modern feel to it that works for any event — just $74!

6. Date Night Ready: This halter cowl neck sheath midi dress is the perfect dress to wear on your first or on a date to reinvigorate your current relationship — just $199!

7. Va Va Voom: If you have a cocktail party or a more formal occasion coming up, you should opt for this sexy halter body-con midi dress — just $178!

8. Pretty Pleated: This pleat strapless stretch cotton sundress has plenty of flexibility and structure to become your new spring go-to — just $88!

9. A Dash Of Color: For those who prefer a pop of color, this strapless maxi dress has plenty of it — just $79!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your […]

10. Backless Extravaganza: This scoop back ribbed tank dress is perfect for a hot day filled with a plethora of upscale activities. There’s also a chic slit up the back that adds more flair to the piece — just $189!

11. Groovy Baby: If you like bold patterns and short hemlines, this scoop neck three-quarter sleeve minidress will make you smile really hard — just $128!

12. Goddess Vibes: Doesn’t this dress feel like something a stylish Grecian goddess would’ve wore? You can channel your favorite goddess with this bold midi dress — just $99!

13. Babydoll Realness: This mini dress has an effortless, ’60s essence about it that will pair excellently with heels or strappy sandals — just $88!

14. Puff It Up: Calling all the drama queens! This deep v-neck puff sleeve dress will make a strong statement when you enter any room — just $44!

15. Leather-Like: This leather-like mini dress is so sleek and timeless — was $225, now just $158!

16. Athletic Structure: This racerback midi dress is a comfy and breezy frock you’ll never want to take off — just $128!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Business Chic: We get it! Sometimes, dressing up for the office can become a little mundane. If you feel that way, this ruched button-down shirtdress will elevate your office attire — just $53!