Athleisure has never been more popular, and it’s safe to say that we’ve totally embraced it! Any style movement that lets Us live our best lives in seriously comfy clothing is one we’re going to be all about. Though we can’t always rock our leggings and hoodies everywhere we go, the way you style these classic loungewear pieces is the key to making this trend translate to your daily routine!

At the core of any athleisure look is a tried-and-true basic from a classic athletic brand. Think Nike, adidas Originals, Rebook and Champion. They have all been on the market for decades, and their logos are iconic. But one brand that you may be forgetting is Starter — and we found a pair of joggers from the legendary label that you can pick up exclusively on Amazon!

Get the Starter Women’s Jogger Sweatpants with Pockets for prices starting at just $17, available exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2020, but are subject to change.



These jogger sweats from Starter are simple and to the point. There are no frills when it comes to these pants, and that’s exactly what we love about them. They’re designed in a standard fashion — with pant legs that taper at the ankle and finish off with ribbed cuffs. They have a slip pocket on either side and a comfortable elastic waistband.

The joggers also have a Starter logo embroidered on the right side of the pant leg. It’s just the right amount of branding without being overwhelming! They’re made from a cotton-blend material that has plenty of comfortable stretch to it. You can take your pick from 10 colorways, and some include different options for the embroidered logo as well.

These Starter joggers are an Amazon exclusive, so you can’t find them anywhere else. Shoppers say that they love the thicker material and adore their “stylish” look. They appreciate that the side pockets don’t add any bulky “weight” to the hip area, and describe them as well-made and comfortable.

They’re great for lounging around in or for sporting out on a casual day. You can even work out in them if you’d like, or wear them over different gear after leaving the gym! But if you really want to nail the full athleisure vibe, we suggest teaming these joggers with a cropped tee and a leather bomber. Chic!

