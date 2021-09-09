Stay Hydrated This Fall With LifeToGo’s New Beauty Brands

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Summer is almost over, but that doesn’t mean we’re giving up our quest for hydration. It’s important to keep our skin nourished all year long! And while we tend to focus on staying hydrated in hotter months, we also need to moisturize our dry skin as temperatures drop in the fall and winter. But you don’t have to stick to traditional techniques like lathering up with lotion!

There are so many innovative ways to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. We found some exciting new skincare products from LifeToGo for the whole family, from an exfoliating body polish to a detoxing face mist. Read on to shop now!

Sanara Skincare – Bamboo Fiber & Mango Seed Body Polish

Keep that summer glow alive with this environmentally-conscious exfoliator. According to Sanara Skincare, the soft bamboo fiber revitalizes your complexion while the natural mango seed soothes your skin. Gently get rid of dead skin cells and say hello to a fresh face!

Get the Sanara Skincare Bamboo Fiber & Mango Seed Body Polish for $39 at LifeToGo!

Ladybug Potions Magical Indeed Calming Face Mist

Do you believe in magic? We do now, thanks to this Magical Indeed hydrating spray! Formulated with clean, non-toxic ingredients, this refreshing face mist rejuvenates your skin and gives you that radiant glow. The lavender and chamomile botanical water also nourish and calm your complexion.

Get the Ladybug Potions Magical Indeed Calming Face Mist for $37 at LifeToGo!

Nutdust – Talc-Free Body Powder

For all the men out there looking for a multi-purpose grooming product, check out Nutdust’s body powder. Each of the four fragrances (Naked, Wildling, Voyager and Laddie) combats sweat, chafing, smells and discomfort. Made from all-natural ingredients, the smooth body powder can be applied all over to absorb moisture and provide all-day dryness.

Get the Nutdust Talc-Free Body Powder for $18 at LifeToGo!

Gryph & IvyRose – That’s a Wrap Body Wash

We haven’t forgotten about hydration for our little ones! Gryph & IvyRose’s That’s a Wrap Body Wash is a shower gel for children that gently cleanses the skin while retaining its natural oils. This premium body wash leaves skin silk smooth while shielding common skin irritations.

Get the Gryph & IvyRose That’s a Wrap Body Wash for $31 at LifeToGo!

