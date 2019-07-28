



Summer may be winding down but we still have plenty of time to get in our summer reading! Whether looking for a book to devour during a lazy beach day or just looking to dive into an uplifting and fascinating story, we found a newly released autobiography that will inspire anyone who reads it.

Still the Promised Land tells the story of Natwar Gandhi, who penned a personal account of his journey from a dusty Indian village with no electricity or running water to the United States in pursuit of the American Dream. Gandhi began his journey in New York with only seven dollars in his pocket and enough perseverance to eventually become the chief financial officer of Washington, D.C.

Still the Promised Land by Natwar Gandhi

Despite so many seemingly hopeless situations as an impoverished immigrant, Gandhi went on to play a key role in transforming the nation’s capital into a financially healthy major American city.

“Read this book and find out how an immigrant from India became one of the best appointments I made,” Anthony A. Williams, mayor of Washington, D.C. until 2007 said. “[Natwar Gandhi’s] life story is a shining example of how immigrants renew themselves in this land of opportunity and in turn renew America that generously took them in.”

An uplifting story that will inspire, Still the Promised Land can be harrowing at times but ultimately shows the strength in believing in the American Dream. Gandhi’s words through the lens of an immigrant paint an important picture for present-day America that will undoubtedly spark conversation and instill action.

