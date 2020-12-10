The 2 Healthiest, Most Delicious Stocking Stuffers You Can Buy This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve spent so much time searching for big holiday gifts this year that we almost forgot about the little guys — the stocking stuffers! They can almost be harder to shop for, especially if you’re looking for a variety of things. It has to be smaller than your main gift, but you still want it to bring out the same big smile from your recipient.

Two items you really can’t go wrong with? Snacks and coffee. You want them to be special though; you don’t just want to buy the same exact stuff your recipient picks up while in the checkout line at the convenience store. You want it to be healthy but yummy, fancy but easy. You want Shār Snacks and STRONG Coffee!

Get Shār Snacks at LifeToGo with free shipping! Save an extra 10% with code HEALTHYHOLIDAY for a limited time!

Get STRONG Coffee at LifeToGo with free shipping! Save an extra 10% with code HEALTHYHOLIDAY for a limited time!

Let’s start with the snacks. Shār Snacks is a farm-to-table snack food company that responsibly sources its ingredients right from small family farms. The brand’s Impossibly Good Trail Mix pretty much describes itself. This trail mix is 100% organic, vegan, palo, gluten-free and non-GMO, leaving out all of the preservatives and added sugars or sweeteners. But the taste? Just amazing!

You can grab this Impossibly Good Trail Mix either in tubes, packets or a large glass jar. The Holiday Gift set even comes in a gift box for you, while the glass jar is decorated with a ribbon!

Get Shār Snacks at LifeToGo with free shipping! Save an extra 10% with code HEALTHYHOLIDAY for a limited time!

Get STRONG Coffee at LifeToGo with free shipping! Save an extra 10% with code HEALTHYHOLIDAY for a limited time!

As for STRONG Coffee, to understand the brand, you first need to know that S.T.R.O.N.G. is an acronym, standing for “Striving To Reach Our Natural Greatness.” This coffee is more than just a jolt of caffeine. It’s “the world’s premier on-the-go coffee drink mix.” Each packet contains premixed powder with instant organic coffee, grass-fed collagen protein and MCT oil, meaning it’s out to fuel both your mind and body. The best part? There’s no blending or brewing required. Just pour it into a cup of hot or cold water and give it a quick stir!

There are four flavors of STRONG Coffee available at LifeToGo, and each comes in a pack of 15 single-serve packets. Black is self-explanatory, Daybreaker is a dark and unsweetened latte flavor, Sunrise Matcha brings the superfood powder into the mix and Morning Fix Latte is “creamy, sweet and nutritionally charged.” All of the above, please!

Get Shār Snacks at LifeToGo with free shipping! Save an extra 10% with code HEALTHYHOLIDAY for a limited time!

Get STRONG Coffee at LifeToGo with free shipping! Save an extra 10% with code HEALTHYHOLIDAY for a limited time!

Looking for more holiday gift ideas? Shop all gift suggestions at LifetoGo here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!