17 Instagram-Worthy String Bikinis That Will Seriously Wow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, it’s always time for a new swimsuit. If you see one you love, you simply need to grab it. If you wait too long, it could sell out and never come back. We’re especially going all out with our swimwear this year to make up for last year. Whether we’re going on vacation or simply sunbathing in the backyard, we’re looking forward to rocking some new string bikinis — and documenting every look on Instagram!

Now, you’ll obviously need some options. That’s why we’re here! We’ve picked out 17 string bikinis we totally love, all with super affordable prices on Amazon. Check them out below!

Patterned

1. This cheeky CUPSHE string bikini comes in a beautiful deep red with a stunning floral print!

2. We’re of the belief that everyone needs a leopard string bikini at some point in their life, and this HAPCOPE set is our pick!

3. How about bringing some tie-dye vibes to the beach? This ZAFUL bikini comes in so many awesome color combos!

4. You can’t go wrong with some classic stripes. This Wetopkim bikini has an adorable ruffle trim too!

5. Another timeless pattern is polka dot, and this ZAFUL string bikini does it beautifully!

6. Who wouldn’t fall in love with the tropical print on this SSLR bikini?

Solid

7. We love the texture on this Lilosy thong bikini!

8. Go for the completely classic string bikini style with this solid blue Tainehs set!

9. Look pretty in pink with this triangle SHEKINI bikini!

10. The chest drawstring design on this Dr.beautycute bikini changes up the game!

11. This neon SweatyRocks bikini adds a ruffle frill on top for added fun!

Mix and Match

12. We can’t get over how cool this CUPSHE bikini is. There’s a colorful leopard print on the bottoms, but up top, it turns into a debossed white version of the print on the cups!

13. This Charmleaks bikini has a funky geometric print up top but has solid black bottoms!

14. We adore this other CharmLeaks bikini as well for giving us snake print on the bottoms and the strings up top!

15. This eye-catching American Trends bikini is all black apart from one of the cups, which has a groovy, swirling rainbow design!

16. The mix-and-math look works perfectly for this SOLY HUX American flag bikini!

17. Turn heads in this SOLY HUX color-block bikini, with purple and leopard up top and green and leopard on the bottom!

Looking for more? Shop all bikinis at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

