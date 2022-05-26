This $15 Décolletage Cream Will Make You Want Bring Out the Low-Cut Tops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you search for anti-aging skincare, you come across a ton of the usual suspects — skin serums, overnight creams and other products that are designed for your face. Many of these topical treatments can also be used for the neck and décolletage area, but that area of the skin deserves its own special care and attention!

The region that begins underneath the chin and extends down can behave differently from the remainder of the face. The skin actually tends to be thinner, which makes it more delicate — plus there are less oil glands. In essence, you’re dealing with a canvas that’s particularly prone to dryness, sagging and other signs of aging. If you have been neglecting the neck and décolletage, it’s never too late to turn things around — and you can do that by picking up this incredible lifting cream from StriVectin!

Get the StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This product is designed to help smooth out and tighten up any areas where you may see wrinkles or sagging. It may also help to correct any discoloration in the skin, as well as help even out texture in either of these two areas. When you start noticing these issues, it may discourage you to wear what you want — specifically lower-cut tops. This type of neckline shows a lot more skin, but there’s no reason to stay covered-up just because of these common issues. Luckily, you can help to alleviate some of your concerns by introducing this treatment into your daily beauty regimen!

Here’s how it works: After cleansing your skin in the morning and at night, take a small amount of the product and apply a thin layer starting at the neck. Make sure to do a quick patch test to ensure your skin won’t react negatively to the treatment. Go from the base and massage it in an upward motion for the best possible results. Then, take it down to the décolletage and use circular motions to complete the task. It’s that simple!

Shoppers say they were able to notice results in as little as a week, and for others, it took more time to see more visible improvements. The good news? A little bit goes a long way! A larger jar of this treatment will be able to last you a lengthy amount of time, which we think is seriously worth the investment.

