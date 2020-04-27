Can’t Go to the Salon? With This Top-Rated Root Powder, You Won’t Need To

Those of us with dyed hair are getting desperate lately. Sure, we’ve had trouble booking a convenient appointment with our stylist in the past, but we would take that slight annoyance over not being to book an appointment at all! Salons all around us may be closed, and we’re committed to staying home right now anyway — but what can we do about our roots?

Before you do anything crazy, think of your other options. Maybe taking permanent dye to your own hair right now isn’t the best way to go, especially if you have highlights or a balayage style. You don’t want it to look like you dip-dyed the top of your head or stepped under a falling can of paint. You just need a nice little root touch-up to carry you through — like this one!

Get the Style Edit Root Touch-Up starting at just $34 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 3, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Whether you want to look on point for your next Zoom session or trip to the bathroom mirror, 1,100 reviewers say this Style Edit powder is this best. It’s in a class of its own. They’re even calling it a miracle product! They can go months and months without spending money or time at the salon now that they’re able to give themselves the easiest and quickest touch-up at home!

This magical powder uses a color-binding complex and unique binding agents to “lock color into place” in seconds. Whether you’re covering greys, dark roots or thinning spots, the color-adaptive pigments are made to blend flawlessly with any hair type or texture so it looks like you just stepped out of the salon!

This cruelty-free hair powder comes in 10 shades, from black to light blonde, and washes out with shampoo so you’ll never have to worry about being stuck with a bad “dye” job. Simply remove the built-in sponge applicator at the base, then remove the top lid to reveal the powder — and a mirror for when you’re on the go! Sweep a small amount of powder over your roots, working from your scalp outward. Done!

The process takes seconds and the powder may dry in mere minutes. We can hardly even call it a “process.” That’s how easy it is. Style Edit claims you won’t have to deal with any running, dusting or flaking until you’re ready to wash it out, so go for it and enjoy your extended color life!

