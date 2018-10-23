



Gift giving season is just around the corner, and it has Us excited about shopping for our loved ones. While we adore treating ourselves to new fashion finds, it’s even more fun to shop for the people we know who love clothing as much as we do. There’s nothing like stumbling across something fabulous and knowing just the gal it’s perfect for!

From designer totes for bag lovers to sequin dresses for party girls and chic moto jackets, we’ve found the best grabs for every stylish woman in our lives. Our top picks?

Check out all our favorites down below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A pair of sunglasses from a celeb-loved brand

Why we love it: We’re obsessed with Quay Sunglasses and have to treat our loved ones to the Upgrade style from the celeb-loved brand since they have such a luxe design with half gold and half black frames.

See it: Check out the Quay Upgrade for just $65.

2. Our Budget-Friendly Favorite: A personalized necklace that looks way more expensive than it actually is

Why we love it: The Kate Spade One In A Million Initial Pendant Necklace is a lovely 12-karat gold plated design with a choice of any initial inscribed on the pendant. It’s an affordable gift that can be worn with nearly anything and has over 700 reviews!

Reviewers say: It’s classic and sophisticated, plus it’s great for wearing every day.

See it: Scoop up the Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace for just $58.

3. Our Splurge-Worthy Favorite: A chic perfume that’ll garner plenty of compliments

Why we love it: Marc Jacobs Decadence Perfume is worth our coins since it has a luxe woody scent and an adorable purse shape for its fragrance bottle. We’d love to stick this inside of a bag we gift to our most stylish friend.

Reviewers say: It’s musky and sophisticated, yet still light enough to wear to work.

See it: Pick up the Marc Jacobs Decadence Eau de Parfum, starting at $74.

4. Teddy bear coat for the fashionista who loves warm, fuzzy outerwear

Why We Love It: This Kensie Faux Shearling Coat is the perfect outerwear for the fashion lover who already owns a variety of classic faux furs. We can still treat her to some warm outerwear with a neutral easy to style look while still catering to her love for textured designs. She won’t be able to stop hugging herself in this cool girl coat!

See It: Shop the Kensie Faux Shearling Coat for $128 while it’s still available in all sizes!

5. Gucci card case for the label lover

Why We Love It: The Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Leather Card Case comes in five colors and is the perfect way to treat a fashion girl to a designer she loves. This is also a fine “introductory” designer gift!

Reviewers Say: It’s great for running errands when carrying an entire purse is too much to handle. Shoppers also noted that the leather is “soft” and “supple.”

See It: Grab the Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Leather Card Case for $250 while all colors are still in stock.

6. Sock boots for the minimal dresser

Why We Love It: The Steve Madden Reece Sock Bootie looks edgy, yet simple with its mixed suede and stretchy knit materials.

Reviewers Say: The boots update any fall wardrobe and are super comfortable.

See it: Get the Steve Madden Reece Sock Bootie (marked down 20 percent off its original $130, now $99) while it’s available in so many sizes.

7. Suede jacket for the moto chic chick

Why We Love It: Everyone we know already owns a black leather jacket or two! Why not treat someone to this under $100 Vigoss Classic Suede Jacket? It’s a cool alternate choice with authentic suede fabric and three color options.

See It: Get the Vigoss Classic Suede Jacket (marked down 62 percent off its original $189, now $70) while all colors and sizes are in stock.

8. Corduroy skinny pants for easy styling in cool weather

Why We Love Them: These Kut from the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants come in 10 beautiful colors, are designed to stretch and can be worn in so many ways this winter.

Reviewers Say: They are made of quality fabric, fit true to size and are perfect for the fall and winter.

See It: Scoop up these Kut from the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants for $70 while all colors are in stock.

9. Camera purse for the cross-body bag collector

Why We Love It: The Marc Jacobs Snapshot Cross-Body Bag comes in 15 different color options and is a cool way to pull off the color block trend and play with prints all at the same time!

Reviewers Say: Shoppers adore how small and compact the bag is and noted they received many compliments on its cool color combinations.

See It: Get the Marc Jacobs Snapshot Cross-Body Bag for $295 while all colors are in stock!

10. Festive heels for the party girl

Why We Love It: Just look at the festive feathers and embellishments near the open toe of this Sam Edelman Yal Sandal! That standout detail plus its comfy chunky heel make this shoe a definite winner. It comes in navy blue and pink.

See It: Get the Sam Edelman Yal Sandal for $139.95 while two colors are in stock.

11. A Wear Anywhere Designer Satchel for the Sophisticated

Why We Love It: The Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Small Hayden Leather Satchel has a compact size, a sophisticated silhouette and a fun color blocked design that can be worn everywhere.

See It: Grab the Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Small Hayden Leather Satchel for $298 while four different color options are in stock.

12. Cool-girl slip-ons for the comfort cravers

Why We Love It: The Stuart Weitzman Boyband Sneakers have a velvet and metallic design that offers an edgy, mixed texture look and a slip-on style that makes for a comfy wear experience.

Reviewers Say: The shoes are super cute but run a little narrow. Order the right size with a medium width selection for the most comfortable fit.

See it: Grab the Stuart Weitzman Boyband Sneakers (marked down 50 percent off their original $425 price, now $213) while two color options are in stock!

13. Sparkly Bodycon Dress for the Sequin-Obsessed

Why We Love It: Shimmery sequins come together to make one fancy red, platinum and blue print! We love that this Dress the Population Emery Scoop Back Dress has long sleeves, a bodycon silhouette and a unique color pattern. It also comes in plus sizes!

See it: Get the Dress the Population Emery Scoop Back Dress for $275 while it’s available in regular and plus sizes.

14. Track Pants for Athleisure Style

Why We Love It: These Zella Taryn Recycled Mélange Jogger Pants are excellent for everything from chic street style moments or lounge sessions at home.

Reviewers Say: Shoppers loved that these joggers felt comfortable to wear, looked stylish when they wore them out and had a slightly loose fit that isn’t baggy.

See it: Get the Zella Taryn Recycled Mélange Jogger Pants for $75 while all sizes are available.

15. Sunglasses Organizer For the Fab Frames Collector

Why We Love It: If a person owns a ton of clothes, then they often own a ton of accessories. We love that this CO-Z Leather Multi Sunglasses Organizer keeps eight sunglasses safe inside velvet compartments with a top that has a latch closure.

Reviewers Say: It’s a great space saver and helps keep sunglasses organized while preventing them from scratches or other wear.

See It: Get the CO-Z Leather Multi Sunglasses Organizer for $20 while it’s still in stock.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

